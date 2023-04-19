Last updated on .From the section Derby

Derby is the 10th club David McGoldrick has played for in his career

Derby County striker David McGoldrick is a "cheat code" that has inspired Rams players around him, says midfielder Max Bird.

McGoldrick, 35, took his tally to 24 goals with a double in Tuesday's win at Exeter, which keeps Derby in the League One play-off race.

It is the most prolific season of the ex-Sheffield United and Nottingham Forest man's 19-year career.

"It's a pleasure to play with him," Bird told BBC Radio Derby.

"We have a bit of a cheat code in Didzy. He just pops up at the times that we need him and it's fantastic that we have got him in the team."

Former Republic of Ireland international McGoldrick was among the highest profile recruits brought in last summer as the club rebuilt after coming out of administration.

He joined as a free agent after leaving Sheffield United, a club he was playing with in the Premier League just two years ago.

"I've learned so much off him in training and how he conducts himself off the pitch as well, the little bits of advice he gives me," 22-year-old Bird said.

"You can see that with all the players in the team as well, even the senior player to a certain extent.

"He has been fantastic for us and hopefully the team can be as good as him and we keep that going and we just keep picking up wins."

The win at Exeter on Tuesday keeps Derby firmly in play-off contention, as they sit seventh - just outside the top six on goal difference - behind Bolton, with three games remaining.

Bolton, who drew with Derby's near neighbours Burton on Tuesday, still have a game in hand on the Rams.

Bird said Derby players were "buzzing" after the win, which extended their unbeaten run to four games.

"We knew that was a big win and we needed it," he said.

"Hopefully we kick on from it now. We can't really get overhyped about that because if we don't back it up, it doesn't mean anything."

The Rams next face Burton in a local derby at home on Saturday.