Manchester City v Arsenal: City strut, Arsenal blip - how will title clash go?

By Emlyn BegleyBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Pep Guardiola and Mikel Arteta
Mikel Arteta started his coaching career as Pep Guardiola's assistant at Manchester City

Manchester City and Arsenal go head to head in a Premier League title showdown on Wednesday - and one of the biggest games in the English top flight for a decade.

The Gunners lead the table by five points, but have played two games more than Pep Guardiola's defending champions.

Both sides know a win at Etihad Stadium will see them take control of the title race with only a month until the finish line.

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal, who were eight points clear at the start of the month, last won the title in 2003-04.

Chasing a fifth Premier League title in six years, City are also in contention for a Treble, including the FA Cup and Champions League.

"Arsenal have had a blip and I suspect their players will have doubts," said 1994-95 Premier League winner Chris Sutton on BBC Radio 5 Live.

"Manchester City will have that strut, they've been there and done it, so I think they'll win the game comfortably."

BBC Sport takes a closer look at just how big this game is.

Is this a title decider?

Pep Guardiola says Man City v Arsenal game 'really important' but 'not decisive'

Both managers say this game will not decide the Premier League title race - but the data suggests they may be wrong.

This will be the ninth time in Premier League history that the top two have met after 33 or more games (for the league leaders) with five points or fewer between them.

Only once did a team lose that game and win the title - when Chelsea beat Manchester United 2-1 in 2008, but Sir Alex Ferguson's side finished first by two points.

The last time there was a title showdown like this, back in 2014, neither team won the league. Chelsea beat leaders Liverpool 2-0 at Anfield, but City - who had games in hand - were crowned champions on the final day.

Previous similar title showdowns*
Year and resultWho were top (points gap)?Who won league?
1997: Liverpool 1-3 Man UtdMan Utd (2)Man Utd
2002: Man Utd 0-1 ArsenalArsenal (5)Arsenal (in this game)
2003: Arsenal 2-2 Man UtdMan Utd (3)Man Utd
2008: Chelsea 2-1 Man UtdMan Utd (3)Man Utd
2010: Man Utd 1-2 ChelseaMan Utd (1)Chelsea
2011: Man Utd 2-1 ChelseaMan Utd (3)Man Utd
2012: Man City 1-0 Man UtdMan Utd (3)Man City
2014: Liverpool 0-2 ChelseaLiverpool (5)Man City
* Games with top two meeting after 33 or more games with five points or fewer between them

Data analysts Nielsen Gracenote currently rate City as having a 79% chance of winning the title. An Arsenal victory, though, would see them become the favourites with a 55% chance, while that would drop to 11% with a City success.

"Arsenal have to not get beaten, but I think they will be beaten," said Sutton on the Monday Night Club as he predicted a 3-1 win for City.

"I always believed Arsenal would have to go to Manchester City and win, to win the league," added Micah Richards, who was part of the City side that won the title on the final day in 2012.

If Arsenal win, they would still need victories in their final five games to be sure of the title. If City triumph, they would need to win six of their last seven matches to become champions for a third successive season.

"It is going to be a tough night and challenge, but the opportunity is incredible for us," said Arteta, who was Guardiola's assistant at City from 2016 to 2019.

"We knew from the beginning - you want to win a Premier League, you have to go to Spurs and you have to beat them, you have to go to Chelsea and you have to beat them.

"This is what we have been doing, that is why we are here and now we have to go to City and we have to beat them. You want to be champion, you have to win these matches, it is as simple as that."

Are Arsenal going to let a big lead slip?

Chances of winning the title by week
Arsenal spent much of 2023 as Gracenote's title favourites until their recent blip

Arsenal were eight points above City - albeit having played a game more - coming into April, but they have drawn their last three games.

It will no longer be in their hands if they lose at Etihad Stadium - and Arsenal are outsiders to win this game with bookmakers at 5-1.

Their 21% chance of winning the title, according to Gracenote, is their lowest since early October.

Ex-Gunners striker Kevin Campbell said on the Football News Show: "There has been a wobble, there has been a creak and there has been a shake, but they haven't broken. Arsenal have a great chance. They've got the best away record so what should they fear?"

Richards added: "There were always going to be bumps along the road so, for Arsenal fans, I don't think anything's changed. It's just going to the Etihad right now is a difficult task.

"The pressure is off Arsenal, for sure, because everyone's expecting Man City to win that game."

If the Gunners do miss out on the championship, they will be part of a small group to lose it from such a commanding position.

Only Manchester United (1998 and 2012) and Arsenal (2003) have ever been eight points clear after 28 games or more and not finished top. Incidentally, all three teams went on to win the league the following year.

The biggest lead ever blown is Newcastle's 12 in 1995-96.

Only one team have ever had 69 points with 10 games remaining - as Arsenal did - and failed to win the title. That was Liverpool in 2018-19, when they finished on 97 points, one behind City.

One potential, and huge, factor behind Arsenal's recent blip has been the loss of France defender William Saliba to a back injury. He has missed the last five games after starting the first 27.

They have conceded twice as many goals per game without him (1.8 v 0.9) and won 40% of games without him, compared to 77.8% when he has played.

"The thing that was always going to hold Arsenal back was their squad," said the New York Times' Rory Smith on BBC Radio 5 Live.

"Without Saliba, they don't look anywhere near as solid, they don't have that control."

Can relentless City finish in style?

Erling Haaland
Erling Haaland is the first Premier League player to net 48 goals in all competitons in a season

Unfortunately for Arsenal, their rivals this season have been Manchester City - who seem to turn into a machine at this stage of the season.

City have won 12 and drawn one of their past 13 games in all competitions. They are 16 games unbeaten too.

Since Guardiola took over in 2016, City have taken between 21 and 30 points in their final 10 games of a Premier League season - an average of 2.44 points per game (including this season so far).

"It's really good to be here," Guardiola said. "After the first round of the Premier League Arsenal did, it was difficult to think we would be here in that moment.

"It's a really, really important game because we can get points and our biggest opponent this season cannot."

Also in Arsenal's way is the most prolific goalscorer the Premier League has ever seen - Erling Haaland.

The 22-year-old, who joined City from Borussia Dortmund last summer, has scored 32 goals in 28 Premier League games this season - netting an average of 1.29 goals every 90 minutes.

Haaland has already equalled Mohamed Salah's record for goals in a 38-game season - with eight games left. In all competitions he only needs two more to reach 50.

City, who face Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-finals and Manchester United in the FA Cup final, are only 12 wins in all competitions away from a rare Treble.

Manchester United are the only English team to achieve it, back in 1998-99, while Celtic, Ajax, PSV, Barcelona, Inter Milan and Bayern Munich have also tasted similar success.

Most unlikely title win since Leicester?

Arsenal are bidding for a first title since going unbeaten in the 2003-04 Premier League season under Arsene Wenger.

Arteta played for the club from 2011 to 2016 and has managed them since 2019 - and won three FA Cups with them.

The Gunners were only sixth favourites to win the title at the start of the season at odds of 50-1, behind Manchester City, Liverpool, Tottenham, Chelsea and Manchester United.

That would be the longest odds by far of any champion since Leicester, famously 5000-1, lifted the title in 2015-16.

City have been favourites to win the league every year since then and it will be five in six years if they succeed this time - a run not seen since Manchester United around the turn of the century.

Comments

Join the conversation

21 comments

  • Comment posted by evernut, today at 23:01

    Man City have too many world class players , Arsenal will battle for it , but the sheer class of De Brunye will be the difference.

    The combination of him and Haaland is unplayable.

  • Comment posted by Selim , today at 23:01

    Just hope this is going to be a good match, but to be hones, diving here and there, shirt pulling, niggly fouls will probably be the order of the day. Oh. And throw in some dubious VAR decisions with Gardiole doing his best version of Basil Fawlty and Arteta doing his best Taxi Driver interpretation will go down as a bore draw

  • Comment posted by N2019, today at 23:00

    Arteta says not in another article on this page. Technically he's correct, but I wouldn't put money on the other team if one of them wins; well perhaps a bit on City as still a chance Arsenal could draw another game or two. Unlikely scenario ... If form of last 3 games continues they'll end up 3rd in a 2-horse race, behind utd.

  • Comment posted by StVitus, today at 23:00

    Anything can happen at this stage. There are no easy games and there will be plenty of twists to come.

  • Comment posted by Nicholas, today at 22:59

    Bottle jobs, the biggest in premier league history... And the story continues... ROTFL LOL PMSL
    I love it.

  • Comment posted by be77yadb, today at 22:59

    Arsenal have to win. Even then I don't think we'll beat Newcastle away. The club bottled it in January imo. Saliba's injury was the nail in the coffin. Great attempt from the team. But it's a huge opportunity missed.

  • Comment posted by Nicholas, today at 22:57

    Gunners have well and truly bottled it. No sweat though, eh, gunners fans. You can go glory hunt lol

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 22:56

    Guardiola is bluffing if he thinks this game won't decide the title city win and its done and dusted. Arsenal have blown it in the last three games and in drawing twice with lowly Southampton and a defeat at Everton. But I'm still proud of their efforts this season and we have been the only team to offer city a challenge.

  • Comment posted by Mactack, today at 22:56

    There will be a lot of twists and turns before the title is decided

  • Comment posted by vince, today at 22:51

    Arsenal have to win City only need to draw , I almost wish Arsenal had beaten my own team 2 weeks ago now

  • Comment posted by UTC, today at 22:48

    Man City 2 Arsenal Hotspurs 0

    • Reply posted by loughtongooner85, today at 23:03

      loughtongooner85 replied:
      Haha you're becoming more like spurs every week with how obsessed you're getting with us....and now even going for spurs rejects.....how many years since you were properly in a title race now ...6????...and counting ;)

  • Comment posted by SuperFrankLampard, today at 22:46

    Brighton & Newcastle will have a say on who becomes champions

    • Reply posted by StVitus, today at 23:02

      StVitus replied:
      .... and the rest.

  • Comment posted by SuperFrankLampard, today at 22:46

    The bottle job continues!

    • Reply posted by mark Dokuchaev , today at 22:52

      mark Dokuchaev replied:
      Bit rich coming from someone called super frank lampard

  • Comment posted by DMT, today at 22:45

    As an Arsenal supporter, but one who lives in the real world, I’d say that our title hopes went after we blew the 2-0 lead at West Ham . That was the end. The Southampton game was just pure comedy really. Still proud of the team though and they way they’ve come together this season .

  • Comment posted by Jms2012, today at 22:44

    Don't think this will decide Title still plenty in this Tussle and I support City

    • Reply posted by Nicholas, today at 23:01

      Nicholas replied:
      It's game over after Wednesday, the rest of the season is a formality.

  • Comment posted by the football facts, today at 22:43

    No repeat of the Leicester heroics this year sorry guys

