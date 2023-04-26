Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Everton manager Sean Dyche has overseen just one win in the last nine Premier League matches

TEAM NEWS

Everton midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure is available after completing a three-game suspension, while Amadou Onana is also back in contention after two games out with a groin injury.

Seamus Coleman could be involved following a hamstring issue, although Mason Holgate serves a one-match ban.

Newcastle United defender Fabian Schar will be assessed after he sustained a hamstring injury against Tottenham.

Allan Saint-Maximin remains out but Bruno Guimaraes should feature.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

Everton reminded me of Sean Dyche's old Burnley side when I watched them against Crystal Palace at the weekend.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin came into the team and they were very direct, with balls into him and then trying to find runners off that.

They were also hoping for Alex Iwobi and Demarai Gray to spark something with some individual brilliance but it didn't really happen, and you could really see why the Toffees are the lowest scorers in the Premier League this season.

This is the last game they need after dropping into the bottom three. Everton don't carry enough of a threat and then you are left asking whether they can keep an in-form Newcastle side out.

I don't think they can, and being at home won't make any difference because the Magpies will frighten the life out of them.

Prediction: 0-2

Sutton's full predictions v Evil Dead Rise writer and director Lee Cronin and Living With Chucky writer and director Kyra Gardner

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Everton's only victory in the past six Premier League meetings came at home last season when Alex Iwobi scored a 99th-minute winner.

Newcastle have won four of the last five league encounters, as many as they had in the previous 21 attempts.

However, the Magpies have won on just one of their last 10 Premier League visits to Goodison, a 2-0 victory in January 2021.

Everton

Everton won two of their first three Premier League matches under Sean Dyche but have since been victorious in only one of their nine league games.

They have scored multiple goals in just one of their 16 Premier League home matches this season, a 3-0 win versus Crystal Palace in October. The Toffees have netted just 11 goals in their other 15 home league games this campaign.

Everton are unbeaten in their last eight Premier League games fixtures on Thursday (W4, D4). However, they have lost each of their last three midweek league games by an aggregate score of 9-1.

Dyche has triumphed in six of his nine Premier League meetings with Newcastle's Eddie Howe, his most wins and highest win rate (67%) against any manager in the division.

Dwight McNeil has been directly involved in five league goals at Goodison Park this season, scoring three and assisting two. He is the only Everton player to have both scored and assisted more than once in Premier League home games.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has scored one goal in 12 Premier League appearances this season.

Newcastle United

Newcastle United have recorded 59 points after 31 games - just five points shy of the club record of 64 for a full Premier League season.

They have scored 54 league goals, their most after 31 games of a top-flight campaign since 2002-03 when they went on to finish third.

The Magpies are unbeaten in all 15 Premier League matches against teams in the bottom half of the table (W8, D7). Five of their seven remaining games are versus clubs currently in the bottom half.

Newcastle's six goals against Spurs last time out were their most in a Premier League game since beating Norwich 6-2 in October 2015.

They have conceded 25 Premier League goals this season, three fewer than any other team. However, the Magpies have kept only one clean sheet in their past 11 league fixtures.

Alexander Isak has scored 10 goals in 15 Premier League appearances - the best start to a Newcastle career since Papiss Cisse netted 13 times in his first 15 games in 2012.

Isak is averaging a goal every 97 minutes in the Premier League this season, second only to Erling Haaland, who scores every 70 minutes.

Callum Wilson has scored six goals in his last five Premier League games against Everton, a tally bettered only by his 12 goals versus West Ham United.

This is the first time Newcastle have had as many as three players reach double figures for goals in a Premier League season. Miguel Almiron and Wilson have both scored 11, while Isak has 10.

Anthony Gordon scored seven goals in 65 Premier League appearances for Everton. Despite moving to Newcastle at the end of January, only Demarai Gray and Dwight McNeil have scored more league goals for the Toffees this season than Gordon's tally of three.

Eddie Howe has won a career-best six Premier League matches against Everton.

