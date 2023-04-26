Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Last Friday's 3-3 draw with Arsenal extended Southampton's winless run to seven matches

TEAM NEWS

Che Adams returns for Southampton after overcoming a calf issue, while Ainsley Maitland-Niles is back after missing Friday's game at parent club Arsenal.

Saints will monitor centre-back Jan Bednarek, who was forced off in the first half of that match with a head injury.

Mohamed Salisu, Juan Larios and Tino Livramento remain unavailable.

Bournemouth are without defender Jack Stephens, who is on loan from Southampton and therefore ineligible.

Joe Rothwell was withdrawn at half-time against West Ham on Sunday because of a minor hamstring problem but head coach Gary O'Neil is optimistic the midfielder will be fit. However, this game comes too soon for Hamed Traore.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

Saints will still be feeling sick after dropping points so late on against Arsenal, and a defeat would be a huge blow to them.

Will that happen, though? On paper, yes. Southampton's home form has been wretched while Bournemouth had been doing pretty well until they ran into West Ham at the weekend.

I am going against the grain, though. This is very difficult to call but I just have a feeling Saints will get something here. They won't keep a clean sheet, though.

Prediction: 2-1

Sutton's full predictions v writers and directors Lee Cronin and Kyra Gardner

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Southampton are vying to complete a league double against Bournemouth for the first time since the 2010-11 season, when the sides were in League One.

Saints have won each of their last three league and cup games against Bournemouth without conceding a single goal, with all three of those victories coming at the Vitality Stadium, while the respective away side has won the previous four meetings in all competitions.

The Cherries won 3-1 at St Mary's on their last trip there in 2019 but that's their only victory in 16 matches away to Southampton in all competitions (D6, L9).

Southampton

Saints are winless in seven Premier League fixtures (D3, L4), after recording victories in two of their opening three under Ruben Selles.

They kept a clean sheet in three of their first four league games under the Spaniard but have conceded in each of the subsequent six, shipping 15 goals in total.

Southampton are in danger of a club record 11th home league defeat of the season.

They have earned 10 Premier League home points this term, winning just twice - both figures are the lowest in the division.

Bournemouth

The Cherries have won their last two away league fixtures, as many as they managed in their opening 14 top-flight matches of the season (D2, L10).

They are vying to win three consecutive Premier League away games for the first time.

Gary O'Neil's side have lost seven top-flight matches by three goals or more this season, more than any other side prior to the latest round of fixtures.

Bournemouth have won five and lost five of their previous 10 league fixtures.

Philip Billing has scored five of his seven Premier League goals this season in away matches. Only Joshua King (nine in 2016-17) and Callum Wilson (nine in 2018-19) have netted more top-flight away goals in a single campaign for the club.

Lewis Cook is one short of becoming the 12th player to make 100 Premier League appearances for Bournemouth.

My Southampton line-up Predict Southampton's starting XI for their next fixture - remember you can change the formation!



















Select formation Confirm team

My Bournemouth line-up Predict Bournemouth's starting XI for their next fixture - remember you can change the formation!



















Select formation Confirm team