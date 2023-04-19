Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Greek Super League club Aris are ready to sell Honduras winger Luis Palma, linked with Rangers, for a fee of around £4.4m. (SportDog via Daily Record external-link )

Aberdeen appealed against Graeme Shinnie's red card knowing they'd lose and only did it to "whip up a storm" before taking on Rangers at Pittodrie this weekend, says former Ibrox striker Kris Boyd. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Michael Beale would love to have the bulk of his recruitment done by the time Rangers enter the Champions League qualifiers at the start of August, admitting the current squad "needs help" if they are to return to the group stage for a second successive season. (Scotsman) external-link

Rangers midfielder Ianis Hagi has emerged as a target for Celta Vigo, according to reports in Spain. (Daily Record) external-link

Ross County boss Malky Mackay expects big clubs to table bids for defender Dylan Smith, 16, this summer. (Press & Journal) external-link

Manager Jim Goodwin says there is significant interest in Rory MacLeod but he wants to keep the 17-year-old forward at Dundee United. (Daily Record) external-link

Hibernian winger Martin Boyle remains hopeful of being available for the start of next season, with the Australia international working his way back from cruciate ligament surgery. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Hearts forward Josh Ginnelly should return for Saturday's meeting with Ross County after missing defeats to St Mirren and Hibernian, says interim boss Steven Naismith. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Fulham are to run the rule over Ayr United teenager Dylan Watret, with the 16-year-old full-back heading to London next week. (Ayrshire Live) external-link