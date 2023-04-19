Close menu

Jordan Wright: Lincoln City goalkeeper signs new deal until 2025

Jordan Wright's previous deal was due to expire in the summer

Lincoln City goalkeeper Jordan Wright has signed a new contract until the summer of 2025.

The 24-year-old has made 27 appearances for the Imps since arriving from Nottingham Forest in January 2022.

He started in Tuesday's draw against high-flying Barnsley, replacing the suspended Carl Rushworth.

"I think he is a fantastic goalkeeper and think he will be an outstanding number one," Imps boss Mark Kennedy told BBC Radio Lincolnshire.

"He will have a really good career - he's good with his feet and makes really big saves.

"His temperament is excellent and to come in against a good side [Barnsley], I'm pleased that he has kept a clean sheet because he has played well in a lot of games this year, but not quite had the rewards in terms of clean sheets.

"That [the deal] will mean the world to him, and he deserves it."

