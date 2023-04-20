Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Wales' won 1-0 in a friendly against Trinidad and Tobago the last time they played at Wrexham's Racecourse Stadium in 2019

The Football Association of Wales (FAW) are looking to play October's friendly against Gibraltar in Wrexham.

The world's oldest international football stadium has only hosted Wales once in the last 15 years.

The ground has seen investment since Wrexham's takeover by Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

"We've got work to do and have some trial runs, but we are looking to take the Gibraltar game there in October," said FAW president Steve Williams.

The Racecourse staged Wales' first home game in 1877 but the last visit to Wrexham, a March 2019 friendly against Trinidad and Tobago, was the first time the men's senior team had played at Wrexham's ground for 11 years.

A new 5,500-seater stand on the site of the ground's now demolished 'Kop' secured financial backing from Wrexham County Borough Council on Wednesday.

The expansion will take Wrexham's home capacity to around 15,600, although the development is not due to be completed until the start of the 2024-25 season. It could however mean more regular visits from the national side in years to come.

"The council have got funding to make the stadium bigger and that is great news for ourselves and football fans in the north," said Williams.

"The floodlights will be removed at the end of the season and the Kop development starts on June 1.

"We know fans in the north are connected to the Wales national team and there is an appetite to play games in Wrexham."

The FAW was founded in Wrexham in 1876 and the Racecourse hosted every home match until 1890.

The stadium has hosted a record 94 Wales games, but Wrexham's relegation from the English Football League (EFL) in 2008 had an adverse effect on the national team playing there.

However, since their takeover in 2021 co-owners Reynolds and McElhenney have invested heavily both on and off the pitch and the club host Boreham Wood on Saturday knowing three points from their final two National League games would guarantee automatic promotion to League Two.

Wrexham have also been introduced to an international audience through FX's successful 'Welcome to Wrexham' documentary series.

Approved funding for the re-development of the Racecourse Stadium will also see the local railway station and transport infrastructure improved, but major internationals will continue to be played in the south.

"Cardiff City Stadium is our home ground and, even with the planned Kop development, will have twice the capacity of the Racecourse," said Williams.

"The FAW obviously has to take that on board, but it is feasible to judge individual games on merit and take opposition-specific games to Wrexham.

"I believe we will fill the ground regardless of who the opposition is."