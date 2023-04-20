Last updated on .From the section Wrexham

Phil Parkinson has also managed Bolton Wanderers, Colchester United, Charlton Athletic, Bradfod City, Sunderland and Hull City

Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson says securing promotion would mean "so much" for the club.

Wrexham are one win away from securing the National League title and a return to the EFL after a 15-year absence.

It would mark a remarkable turnaround for a club which very nearly went out of business and which is now owned by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

"There's a lot of emotion and I can feel it wherever I go," Parkinson said.

"Every Wrexham fan I speak to I can clearly understand what it means to everybody and the passion.

"It would mean so much because of what the club's been through and the pain of 15 years in this division.

"We all know what it means and there's a real determination from us all to give it absolutely everything we've got at the weekend.

"The profile of the club and the uplift that the area's got because of the owners and the atmosphere in the stadium and everything added together will make it really special if we get it over the line."

Parkinson has enjoyed promotion as a manager on three previous occasions but acknowledges what a return to the Football League would mean for the north Wales club.

Wrexham have two games remaining, at home against Boreham Wood and away at Torquay, and require three more points to ensure they finish above title rivals Notts County.

Victory over Boreham Wood at the Racecourse on Saturday, 22 April (18:30 BST) would see the Welsh side return to the EFL having been relegated in 2008 at a time in which the club was in financial turmoil.

"I know what's at stake and I know what we've got to do," Parkinson told BBC Sport Wales.

"I'm confident we'll prepare the team well and I feel the lads are in a very good place."

"There's not a great deal of work to be done physically but tactically we've got to make sure we're prepared and we've just got to get the mentality right.

"That balance between being really up for the game, which is obvious, but also in control of everything that we do."

Wrexham have set a number of records in their pursuit of the title and promotion including most club league wins, most club points as well as most National League goals.

Tuesday's 3-0 win over Yeovil Town saw them reach 107 points to break the National League and professional English single-season points record.

With Wrexham poised for promotion, fans are thrilled

"Records are great to look back on if we get promotion and finish the job off," Parkinson said.

"The lads have done well, everyone's worked so hard and it comes down to the last couple of games.

"We've got ourselves in a great position and I'm confident that we've got the quality in the squad and the strength of character to capitalise on the position that we're in.

"To be in this position is great and it's what we've been waiting for, that opportunity to finish the job off."

Saturday's opponents Boreham Wood are themselves looking to secure their place in the play-offs, with Luke Garrad's men currently sixth.

"Boreham Wood have been up there all season and we know what they're all about as a team," Parkinson added.

"They've got plenty to play for but I think that's a good thing because there's going to be a real edge to the game.

"Games at this stage of the season, when there's so much to play for, are going to be like that."