Dan Sullivan took his tally to 13 goals for the season for Truro City

Truro City ensured a top-three finish in Southern League Premier South with a 4-0 win over mid-table Salisbury.

Wednesday's comfortable home win also secured a home tie in the play-offs.

The White Tigers impressed throughout and took the lead inside half an hour through Dan Sullivan's tap-in, before Tyler Harvey scored soon after.

Will Dean's 52nd-minute header from a corner made it 3-0, before another header from Harvey Greenslade completed the rout four minutes later.

Truro are second in the table with one game left, two points clear of Bracknell Town who have a game in hand.

Bracknell - who Truro beat on Monday night - face eighth-placed Metropolitan Police on Thursday before returning to Bolitho Park on the final day of the season to meet Truro's landlords Plymouth Parkway.

City, six points behind champions Weston-super-Mare, travel to second-from-bottom North Leigh in their final league game on Saturday.