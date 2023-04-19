Truro 4-0 Salisbury: White Tigers secure top-three finish and home play-off tie
Last updated on .From the section Football
Truro City ensured a top-three finish in Southern League Premier South with a 4-0 win over mid-table Salisbury.
Wednesday's comfortable home win also secured a home tie in the play-offs.
The White Tigers impressed throughout and took the lead inside half an hour through Dan Sullivan's tap-in, before Tyler Harvey scored soon after.
Will Dean's 52nd-minute header from a corner made it 3-0, before another header from Harvey Greenslade completed the rout four minutes later.
Truro are second in the table with one game left, two points clear of Bracknell Town who have a game in hand.
Bracknell - who Truro beat on Monday night - face eighth-placed Metropolitan Police on Thursday before returning to Bolitho Park on the final day of the season to meet Truro's landlords Plymouth Parkway.
City, six points behind champions Weston-super-Mare, travel to second-from-bottom North Leigh in their final league game on Saturday.
