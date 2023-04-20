Last updated on .From the section Arsenal

Saliba spent 2021-22 on loan at Marseille but has become a first-team regular at Arsenal this season, making 33 appearances so far

Mikel Arteta says that he does not know if William Saliba will be fit to play for Arsenal before the end of the season.

The 22-year-old centre-back has missed four games since he picked up an injury in the Gunners' penalty shootout defeat in the Europa League to Sporting Lisbon in March.

"With William we have to wait a little bit more," the Arsenal manager said.

"He is not progressing as quickly as we had hoped. It is a bit delicate."

Arteta added: "We want to be very certain when we push him that he is ready to absorb the load and with the risk we would take at the moment that is not possible to do."

Rob Holding has played in Saliba's absence and Arteta was asked if he was concerned that the France international, who has made 33 appearances this season, may not feature again this year.

"I don't know, it's a bit early to do [predictions]. Probably next week we are going to have more certainty.

"There is some evolution, he is doing more activity, but he is not there yet to start to throw him on the pitch at the level that the sessions demand to compete in this league."

Arsenal play Southampton at home in the Premier League on Friday night following draws against West Ham and Liverpool, in both of which the Gunners gave up a two-goal lead.

Forward Bukayo Saka missed a penalty in the draw with West Ham with the chance to make the game 3-1.

"He [Saka] loves responsibility but he puts a lot on his shoulders as well. Again, if he had any doubt about how much people love him, respect him and admire him at the club, I think he had a very overwhelming reaction from everyone in the building.

The 21-year-old England forward is set to continue taking spot-kicks for Arsenal, with Arteta saying: "Yes. If not, I will go on the pitch and throw him the ball to make sure he takes the next one."