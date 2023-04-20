David McGoldrick joined Derby after leaving Sheffield United in the summer, and previously played for the Rams' East Midlands rivals Nottingham Forest

Derby County boss Paul Warne says he "sees no problems" convincing David McGoldrick to stay at Pride Park after confirming contract talks with the striker have begun.

The 35-year-old has had the most prolific season of his 19-year career, scoring 24 goals for the Rams so far.

McGoldrick arrived on a one-year deal last summer, making Derby the 10th club he has played for.

"Our intention is to try to keep him," Warne told BBC Radio Derby.

"And I don't foresee any issues with it, unless he is a lot cleverer than I'm giving him credit for.

"But we are pretty honest with each other, I've told him the script and told him that I need to get him to sit down. It's as simple as that."

McGoldrick, who just two years earlier was playing in the Premier League with Sheffield United, has scored three hat-tricks for Derby in a prolific campaign.

The former Republic of Ireland international was one of the highest profile recruits brought in last summer, when the club was forced to rebuild following administration.

After McGoldrick scored both goals in Tuesday's win at Exeter City, to keep Derby in the League One play-off race, his team-mate Max Bird called the veteran forward a "cheat code".

'McGoldrick has been brilliant'

While confident in keeping their top scorer, Warne is aware that McGoldrick may want to consider other options as he looks ahead to his 20th season as a professional footballer.

"It's not like working in a bank and saying, 'it's good news I'm going to give you another promotion, go and sign a piece of paper'. Nothing is as simple as that," Warne said.

"But also with Didzy I think he enjoys it, he has been brilliant for us this year and I think he would like to be part of it next season at least.

"I don't see a problem, but with everything they are free agents and self-employed players who have to do what is right them and their families, so we will try to get there.

"He is at a stage now that this, or the next club will probably be his last club and he is entitled to do whatever he wants.

"He has been a brilliant ambassador for the game and is a brilliant human being. It's not my job to force him, saying you have to sign and sign today. That's not the case.

"I have to get the best out of him until the end of the season then hopefully I can encourage him to stay, but also have to respect it's his decision and not mine."