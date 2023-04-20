Hibernian players celebrate a first win over Hearts at Easter Road since 2018

Head coach Lee Johnson is calling for his Hibernian players to replicate the standards of last weekend's derby win more often after a "topsy turvy, transition year".

Hibs bounced back from meek losses to Motherwell and Dundee United to beat Hearts at Easter Road.

However, the Edinburgh club still need a win at St Johnstone on Saturday to be sure of a place in the top six.

"The challenge is for us to perform in that way consistently," said Johnson.

"It's an attitude, it's a behaviour, it's a forward thinking mentality from a position of strength. It doesn't matter who we play in the division, that's the type of performance we want to see."

Hibs have won 13 and lost 15 of their 32 league games in Johnson's debut campaign in Scotland. Erratic form has them one point in front of seventh-placed Livingston and two behind Hearts in fourth going into the final weekend before the split.

Of the visit to Perth, Johnson said: "We've got to be positive about this, we're not going into it with any fear. I don't need to remind them it's a big game. What I need to do is to remind them how well they can play and put that demand on the boys.

"For example, Jake Doyle-Hayes and Joe Newell I thought were absolutely outstanding at the weekend and if they recreate those performances week in, week out, I wouldn't put it past them to play in the English Premier League.

"Steven Gerrard is an example of someone who could get to that level of performance pretty much every week. What is that? It's a mental strength, it's a commitment, it's a belief, it's a confidence."

Johnson went on to say he would consider a top-five finish a success.

"It's been a topsy turvy year, it's been a transition year, so if we can improve within that transition and set ourselves up for next season, that would be a very good marker for us," he said.

"I want to win things. I want to be disappointed that we got knocked out of both cups as early as we did. That won't happen next year, there's no doubt on that because we know a lot more about it.

"There's signs there now. I can smell it. We've just got to keep making good and better decisions all the time and then the results come to you."