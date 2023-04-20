Last updated on .From the section Irish

Referee Christopher Morrison dismisses BJ Burns (right) in the first half of the Seaview encounter

Crusaders will be without skipper Billy Joe Burns for the Irish Cup final after the club's challenge against his red card in last week's 2-0 Premiership defeat by Larne was unsuccessful.

The defender was shown a straight red card for throwing the ball in the direction of Larne opponent Shaun Want.

The offence carries a three-game ban, meaning Burns is out of the decider against Ballymena United on 7 May.

Burns is also suspended for the final two games of the Premiership season.

The incident occurred in the first half as Larne clinched their first Irish League title success.

Fifth-placed Crusaders will finish their Premiership campaign with a north Belfast derby against Cliftonville on Saturday and a home encounter with Glentoran seven days later.