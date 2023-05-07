Celtic: Can you name these 'firsts' from the title-winning season?
Last updated on .From the section Celtic
Who was Celtic's first Scottish Premiership scorer this season? Who netted their maiden hat-trick? Who was first to be sent off?
Test your knowledge of the league champions firsts this season. But be warned... it's tricky and you've not got long.
Can you name the 'firsts' from Celtic's title-winning season?
|Hint
|Answers
