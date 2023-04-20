Last updated on .From the section Sheff Utd

Sheffield United are three points away from securing a return to the Premier League

Sheffield United have announced they are no longer under a transfer embargo.

The English Football League placed the sanctions on them in January because of a breach of rule 52.2.3, concerning the default of payments to another club.

Despite not being able to strengthen their squad in the January window, Paul Heckingbottom's side are second in the Championship and need just three more points to guarantee promotion.

The Blades face Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-finals on Saturday.

In a statement, the club's board said reaching the Premier League "remains the primary objective" this season.

BBC Radio Sheffield reports that the removal of the embargo is not related to the proposed takeover of the club, but because of additional funds raised by their FA Cup run and renegotiated transfer deals.

A takeover by Nigerian businessman Dozy Mmobuosi remains incomplete.