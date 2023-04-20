Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Haverfordwest County returned to the Cymru Premier for the 2020-21 season

Haverfordwest County have been awarded a Tier One licence to play in the 2023-24 Cymru Premier after winning an independent appeal.

County had been the only current Cymru Premier club to have been refused a licence.

They had already been awarded an Uefa club licence for next season and Tony Pennock's side will be aiming to qualify for Europe via the play-offs.

Pontypridd United were unsuccessful with their appeal for a Uefa Licence.