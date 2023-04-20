Close menu

Manchester United 'give it away' as Europa League exit leaves players 'fighting for futures'

By Emma SmithBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Erik Ten Hag looks dejected
Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag saw his side lose a Europa League quarter-final for the first time

It was a quarter-final to forget for Manchester United - but a second leg in Seville which is likely to stick in Erik ten Hag's mind when building his squad for next season.

In the first leg at Old Trafford, United were 2-0 up and cruising only for a pair of late own goals to leave the tie in the balance. The worst was yet to come.

Amid a thunderous atmosphere at Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium, Sevilla ran out comfortable 3-0 winners - 5-2 on aggregate - with two of their goals directly down to United errors.

Ten Hag's side only have themselves to blame. No wonder the United manager was furious in his post-match interviews.

"This was a great opportunity, a great occasion, to win something and we gave it away - we have to blame ourselves," he told BT Sport.

"It's gone, we can't change it. We have to look forward to Sunday, that's the next opportunity.

"It's unacceptable. We lost the battles, they had more passion, more desire, more willingness, that's difficult to win games.

"We can't run away from it. On Sunday we have another opportunity and have to step up and show more character and personality."

United face Brighton at Wembley in the FA Cup semi-finals on Sunday before visiting Tottenham in a key game in the Premier League top-four race four days later.

They have won a trophy this season, but if they repeat their performance in Seville in these games, their season could be in tatters.

Of course, the opposite could be true - with so much to play for, there is the immediate opportunity for United's players to put this debacle behind them. However, this felt like a tipping point for many of the squad.

With Bruno Fernandes suspended, they created almost nothing. Marcus Rashford, their top scorer this season, was thrown on half-fit at half-time as he continues to recover from a groin injury - demonstrating their lack of cutting edge.

In midfield, Casemiro was well below his best and picked up a yellow card which would have ruled him out of the semi-final first leg - not that United ever looked like making it that far.

Harry Maguire endured another torrid evening in the centre of defence, giving the ball away for the opener, while alongside him Victor Lindelof was not much better.

Without the injured Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez, United are simply not good enough in defence - and must surely reinforce in the summer.

'A disaster for United'

Youssef En-Nesyri celebrates Sevilla's third goal
Youssef En-Nesyri (right) scored twice in Sevilla's 3-0 win on Thursday evening

"I think tonight has made Ten Hag's mind up on a few of these players," former United midfielder Paul Scholes told BT Sport. "That is probably the only good thing that will come out of this.

"This shows the squad isn't good enough, if you have injuries. This squad can handle other games but when it comes to the crunch, the big atmosphere, it falls short. The quality drops a level when the big players aren't fit."

Based on league tables, this was a shock defeat as Sevilla sit 13th in La Liga having endured a nightmare campaign near the relegation zone.

However, they are now unbeaten in five under Jose Luis Mendilibar - their third permanent manager of the season - and rose to the occasion here, as they always do in this competition.

"These players have won six Europa Leagues," former United midfielder Owen Hargreaves told BT Sport of Sevilla. "They [United] haven't been ready, they have been second best at every stage.

"I don't think any of us saw this coming. This was lost in the second half at Old Trafford and United were not ready for this game.

"Sevilla played like everything was at stake. This was a disaster for United."

Former Wales international Robbie Savage added: "Some of these players are playing for their Man Utd careers - is there any way back? I think it is going to be real tough for some to recover. This game has just shown if a few of their main players aren't fit, the squad is miles off challenging."

United have not won any of their five games against Sevilla in major European competition, the most they have faced a club without winning in their European history.

This is also the sixth season in a row United have been eliminated from a European knockout tie by Spanish opposition - with three of those coming against Sevilla.

Former Scotland midfielder Don Hutchinson tolf BT Sport: "Maybe they disrespected Sevilla, a team who won the trophy six times, incredible.

"I think Ten Hag will be looking at some of these players and thinking you are not fit to wear the red shirt of Man Utd.

"They also need a number nine. They have to go for Harry Kane, if not I would be stunned if they didn't go for Victor Osimhen from Napoli."

'Does De Gea fit Ten Hag's philosophy?'

David De Gea in action against Sevilla
David De Gea endured one of his worst games since joining United in 2011

While the blame must be shared for this loss among the United squad, the largest chunk goes to David De Gea.

The United goalkeeper put Maguire under needless pressure for the opener with an ill-advised short pass, while he was fully to blame for the Sevilla third - rushing out from goal to try and half-volley a long ball away, only to totally miskick and allow Youssef En-Nesyri to seal the deal.

Add in Loic Bade's header looping over him and in off the crossbar shortly after half-time, and it was one of the worst nights of De Gea's career, with his current deal at Old Trafford expiring this summer.

Since the start of last season, according to Opta, no Premier League player has made more errors leading to an opposition goal in all competitions than de Gea, with five.

"De Gea has been a brilliant servant and a great shot stopper," said Hargreaves. "But he is not good with his feet and Ten Hag wants to play out.

"Does he fit Ten Hag's philosophy? Based on today, no."

It may be that several of the players who trudged off in Seville don't fit in United's future plans either - however Ten Hag must pick them up and prepare for Sunday, in order to prevent this campaign entering terminal decline.

Comments

Join the conversation

186 comments

  • Comment posted by conradk, today at 00:04

    And yet, and yet, Southgate will STILL not only pick Harry Maguire for the next England squad, but will put him in the starting lineup and proclaim his faith in him saying he’s a great asset for England.

    They say the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different result.

    There is no definition for whatever this is.

    • Reply posted by mcr, today at 00:07

      mcr replied:
      Lunacy. Maguire is an accident waiting to happen.

  • Comment posted by Funky Chunky Monkey, at 23:59 20 Apr

    Please don't get rid of any of the current squad, the country needs cheering up after covid and rising cost of living...

    • Reply posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 00:14

      This name is awaiting moderation replied:
      They could get rid of Martinez. He looks half decent

  • Comment posted by mcr, today at 00:03

    Maguire is finished at the top level. Has been the case for a while but it's comedy gold watching him while remembering they paid £80m for him!

    • Reply posted by S Jake, today at 00:11

      S Jake replied:
      Sadly Southgate seems to think otherwise.

  • Comment posted by Youwhat, today at 00:02

    Imagine being 2 nil up and losing 5 two. Don't know what's worse. This tie was lost at old trafford.

    • Reply posted by FootOfDavros, today at 00:16

      FootOfDavros replied:
      I love Harry Maguire so much!

      He's really the gift that keeps giving time after time after time...

      What a guy!

  • Comment posted by Magic Man Malignaggi, today at 00:20

    On the bright side Man U will bring back some quality oranges for half time against Brighton, it’s not a total disaster 🍊 🍊

    • Reply posted by neilkd21, today at 00:27

      neilkd21 replied:
      Not sure you could trust any of this lot with a bag of oranges.

  • Comment posted by Navers, today at 00:21

    Maguire, Lindelof and De Gea when playing together eventually turn into the Three Blind Mice, or Three Musketeers of pure "muppetism." 😂😂😂

    • Reply posted by Fr, today at 00:47

      Fr replied:
      all 3 need to step down a level. go to a luton town, a norwich, a liverpool etc etc 😕

  • Comment posted by Originaljonblaze, today at 00:06

    Oh Harry, you should have just stayed in jail.

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 00:51

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      He was too busy asking the Sevilla players if they knew who he was, to actually play any football.

  • Comment posted by Champ20ns, today at 00:23

    Harry Maguire must be the most overrated defender ever.

    If he was foreign, he'd be playing for a club like Watford or Everton.

    • Reply posted by Osas , today at 00:29

      Osas replied:
      Yeah nothing being said about him by the Eng media because he's Eng na their own

  • Comment posted by imspartacus, today at 00:07

    Maguire must stay.

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 00:52

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Just sell Rashford and keep all the rest.

  • Comment posted by Tonic, today at 00:16

    Please keep all of them .. infact give them a contract extension 😅

    • Reply posted by Simon13, today at 00:23

      Simon13 replied:
      10 year contracts

  • Comment posted by James Cole, today at 00:11

    Looks like Man U, Spurs, Chelsea and Liverpool need massive clearouts this summer.

    • Reply posted by Redcurrant, today at 00:39

      Redcurrant replied:
      To save themselves money they can just swap the dross amongst themselves. Why drag other premiership/championship teams down with them by giving them their rubbish.

  • Comment posted by psychoarsenalysis, today at 00:22

    Winning League cup, with weak challenge from weaker teams, disguises the fact United have an average team. They are not guaranteed to 4, overrated team.

  • Comment posted by Football Guru, today at 00:19

    'put maguire under needless pressure'

    Doesn't take much to smash the ball away if your about to lose it. MAGUIRE is at fault for stealing a living. Nothing more needs to be said. He is even worse than Eric Dier - that is saying something. But because he plays for England he isn't hounded by the media. When he leaves his money pit he will play for the likes of Everton and get relegated.

    • Reply posted by vanPietro, today at 00:22

      vanPietro replied:
      Aren't Everton suffering enough already ?

  • Comment posted by DAVY, today at 00:15

    £1BILLION SPENT ON AVERAGE PLAYERS AND PUTS THEM ON £200K A WEEK AND THEY NEED TO BUY ANOTHER 12 PLAYERS TO REPLACE THIS LOT

  • Comment posted by SteveK, today at 00:24

    ETH doing well with a shambolic squad. His signings have done well and have shown spirit. But- De Gea?- weak, no bravery, no feet, no control of his defence. Maguire, Lindelof, Shaw, Sancho, Weghorst- all Championship at best and Martial- the laziest player with the worst attitude I've seen in years. IF we beat Brighton it's likely City in the final- Oh God what an embarrassment that will be.

    • Reply posted by neilkd21, today at 00:32

      neilkd21 replied:
      De gea has been prone to howlers for years, great at making reflex shots but when he need to think it falls apart.

  • Comment posted by paul, today at 00:05

    Best thing for Maguire is go and get an easy payday in Saudi, not sure he will ever get his confidence back, been going on for too long now

    • Reply posted by mcr, today at 00:09

      mcr replied:
      They making a Saudi version of Frankenstein?

  • Comment posted by yoda, today at 00:18

    This just shows it wasn't an Ole problem, it was a squad problem caused by declining players like Harry Maguire, Fred, lindelof etc.. and yet United fans still think Ten Hag is a better manager? Really? Wake-up!

    • Reply posted by Percy, today at 00:34

      Percy replied:
      It was Solskjaer that bought MaGuire.

  • Comment posted by PDW, today at 00:24

    5 goals against and 4 were schoolkids mistakes. Apologies to schoolkids ....
    Not great

  • Comment posted by Conan55, today at 00:12

    The same old faces exposed. This club really need to learn to let go of these donkeys. Enough is enough. Maguire, DDG, Lindelof, Sancho, Martial, Wan Bissaka just not good enough and never will be to win you big games or trophies. Get them all out in the summer.

    • Reply posted by Dante, today at 00:24

      Dante replied:
      Sancho is a fantastic player, but he's unfortunately had a terrible time at Utd. Hopefully under Ten Hag he can get back on form. As for the rest, I agree. Get them gone.

  • Comment posted by Metro1962, today at 00:27

    Another Man U HYS can we have more of them please.

    😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😁

