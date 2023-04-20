Match ends, Roma 4, Feyenoord 1.
Roma scored two goals in extra time to come from behind against Feyenoord and reach the Europa League semi-finals.
Jose Mourinho's side, trailing 1-0 from the first leg, took the lead after an hour through Leonardo Spinazzola.
Igor Paixao's late goal looked to be sending the visitors through but Pablo Dybala struck in the 89th minute to force extra time in Rome.
Stephan El Shaarawy and Lorenzo Pellegrini then made it 4-1 on the night as Roma won 4-2 on aggregate.
Roma also beat Feyenoord last season in the final of the Europa Conference League.
They face Bayer Leverkusen in the semi-finals after the German side comfortably beat Union Saint-Gilloise 4-1 in their second leg to win 5-2 on aggregate.
Elsewhere, Italian giants Juventus narrowly booked their place in the last four with victory over Sporting Lisbon and will take on Sevilla next.
With a 1-0 lead from the first leg, Adrien Rabiot netted after just nine minutes in Portugal to extend Juventus' advantage.
Former Tottenham forward Marcus Edwards equalised but Juventus held on to win 2-1 on aggregate.
Line-ups
Roma
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Rui PatrícioBooked at 118mins
- 23Mancini
- 6SmallingSubstituted forÇelikat 78'minutes
- 14LlorenteBooked at 34minsSubstituted forIbañez da Silvaat 72'minutes
- 59ZalewskiSubstituted forDybalaat 73'minutesBooked at 108mins
- 4Cristante
- 8Matic
- 37Spinazzola
- 25WijnaldumSubstituted forEl Shaarawyat 21'minutesSubstituted forKumbullaat 105'minutes
- 7Pellegrini
- 11BelottiSubstituted forAbrahamat 72'minutesBooked at 111mins
Substitutes
- 3Ibañez da Silva
- 9Abraham
- 19Çelik
- 20Camara
- 21Dybala
- 24Kumbulla
- 52Bove
- 62Volpato
- 63Boer
- 68Tahirovic
- 92El Shaarawy
- 99Svilar
Feyenoord
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Bijlow
- 4Geertruida
- 18TraunerSubstituted forDilrosunat 105'minutes
- 33Hancko
- 5HartmanBooked at 12minsSubstituted forLópezat 105'minutes
- 10Kökcü
- 20WiefferBooked at 18minsSubstituted forBullaudeat 105'minutes
- 7JahanbakhshSubstituted forPereira da Silvaat 74'minutes
- 17SzymanskiSubstituted forPedersenat 90'minutes
- 26IdrissiSubstituted forBarbosa da Paixãoat 64'minutes
- 29GiménezBooked at 120mins
Substitutes
- 2Pedersen
- 6Rasmussen
- 9Pereira da Silva
- 11Dilrosun
- 14Barbosa da Paixão
- 15López
- 21Marciano
- 22Wellenreuther
- 25Taabouni
- 28Kasanwirjo
- 30Bullaude
- 48Milambo
- Referee:
- Anthony Taylor
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home33
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home13
- Away6
- Corners
- Home8
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away16
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Second Half Extra Time ends, Roma 4, Feyenoord 1.
Post update
Attempt missed. Danilo (Feyenoord) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Igor Paixão with a cross.
Post update
Attempt missed. Paulo Dybala (Roma) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Dismissal
Santiago Giménez (Feyenoord) is shown the red card.
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Post update
VAR Decision: Card upgraded Santiago Giménez (Feyenoord).
Post update
Foul by Santiago Giménez (Feyenoord).
Post update
Gianluca Mancini (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Rui Patrício (Roma) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Attempt missed. Dávid Hancko (Feyenoord) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Post update
Corner, Feyenoord. Conceded by Ibañez.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Marcus Pedersen (Feyenoord) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Javairô Dilrosun.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Orkun Kökcü (Feyenoord) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Javairô Dilrosun (Feyenoord) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Nemanja Matic (Roma).
Post update
Santiago Giménez (Feyenoord) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Gianluca Mancini (Roma).
Booking
Tammy Abraham (Roma) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Javairô Dilrosun (Feyenoord) wins a free kick in the attacking half.