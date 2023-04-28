Close menu
Championship
BlackpoolBlackpool20:00MillwallMillwall
Venue: Bloomfield Road, England

Blackpool v Millwall

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Blackpool

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 32Grimshaw
  • 4Gabriel
  • 31Nelson
  • 3Husband
  • 24Lyons
  • 8Fiorini
  • 28Patino
  • 25Rogers
  • 10Anderson
  • 22Hamilton
  • 9Yates

Substitutes

  • 1Maxwell
  • 2Connolly
  • 11Bowler
  • 16Carey
  • 21Ekpiteta
  • 38Holmes
  • 46Trybull

Millwall

Formation 4-3-1-2

  • 1Long
  • 16Shackleton
  • 4Hutchinson
  • 5Cooper
  • 17Styles
  • 23Saville
  • 8Mitchell
  • 10Flemming
  • 18Leonard
  • 9Bradshaw
  • 19Watmore

Substitutes

  • 2McNamara
  • 7Burke
  • 11Malone
  • 14Burey
  • 20Bennett
  • 21Voglsammer
  • 33Bialkowski
Referee:
Matt Donohue

Match report to follow.

Friday 28th April 2023

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley442714382344895
2Sheff Utd432671067363185
3Luton442115856381878
4Middlesbrough442281483542974
5Coventry4417151255451066
6Sunderland4417141363531065
7Millwall441811155144765
8Blackburn44198174750-365
9West Brom441712155549663
10Preston441712154452-863
11Norwich441711165651562
12Swansea441711166461362
13Watford441514155251159
14Bristol City441414165254-256
15Hull441414165060-1056
16Stoke441411195551453
17Birmingham441411194654-853
18Cardiff441310214053-1349
19QPR441211214369-2647
20Rotherham441016184860-1246
21Huddersfield431111214261-1944
22Reading441310214565-2043
23Blackpool441011234569-2441
24Wigan441013213764-2740
