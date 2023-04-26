Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Manchester United beat Aston Villa 5-0 in front of a record crowd of 30,196 at Old Trafford in December

Women's Super League - Aston Villa v Manchester United Date: Friday, 28 April Venue: Bescot Stadium Kick-off: 19.15 BST Coverage: Watch on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer. Listen on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra and BBC Sounds. Follow live text coverage on the BBC Sport website and app.

Manchester United boss Marc Skinner has warned his side to not take Aston Villa lightly as they aim to go six points clear at the Women's Super League summit.

WSL leaders United play Villa on Friday night at the Bescot Stadium, while rivals Manchester City host Reading on Sunday (14:00 BST)

Third-placed Arsenal and Chelsea, who are fourth, are not in league action.

"We need to make sure we are on the very best of our game," said Skinner.

"This is a difficult one to navigate."

Skinner believes playing before City helps, but only if they beat fifth-placed Villa and get three points on the board to intensify the pressure on their neighbours.

"It does help, but we're not thinking about just collecting points," added Skinner, whose side have the best defensive record in the league, having only conceded nine goals in 18 games this season.

"It [our defensive record] speaks for itself in terms of the teams we have kept clean sheets against and the style we have done it," said Skinner.

"Not just about defending our goal, but also keeping the ball. As a collective there are so many statistics you can look at for Man Utd and say, 'that's an exceptional growth'. "

"I'm pleased and I'm proud. Where it will tell is in the goal difference. That's a key trait for us this year."

United, whose women's team were formed just five years ago, are seeking a domestic double. They top the WSL and face Chelsea in the FA Cup final next month.

'Le Tissier would not let England down'

United's defensive form has seen centre back Maya Le Tissier suggested as a possible replacement for Leah Williamson at the World Cup, after the England captain was ruled out with a knee injury.

Skinner backed Le Tissier's chances, telling his pre-match media conference on Thursday: "My thoughts go out to Leah, and the reality is you cannot replace a player like Leah with what she does to that team.

"[But] what you can do is add different qualities. Maya is part of the team which has the best clean sheet record in the league.

"She is young but already has experience beyond her years. If [England manager] Sarina [Wiegman] turns to her for a solution, there is no way Maya lets anyone down."