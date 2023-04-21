Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

FA Cup semi-final: Manchester City v Sheffield United Date: Saturday, 22 April Venue: Wembley Stadium Kick-off: 16:45 BST Coverage: Listen to full commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live; follow live text on BBC Sport website.

Sheffield United will relish their role as Wembley underdogs against Treble-chasing Manchester City, says boss Paul Heckingbottom.

The Blades are chasing automatic promotion to the Premier League as well as being one win from the FA Cup final.

The Championship side start underdogs in Saturday's semi-final against City.

"There's probably no-one else on the planet thinking we'll be in the final, but that's not to say we can't do it," said Heckingbottom.

Sheffield United need one win from four games to secure automatic promotion back to the Premier League after two seasons in the Championship following relegation in 2020-21.

They face a City team chasing a Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup Treble.

'One of the best teams on the planet'

Sheffield United arrive at Wembley with confidence high having already defeated eight-time winners Tottenham on their way to the semi-finals.

Heckingbottom knows the Blades will have to produce a huge shock if the club is to reach a first FA Cup final since 1936.

"This season so far has been great, the position we are in in the league, the FA Cup semi-final, it could end up being a really memorable season in this club's history," he added.

"But we have to achieve something for that. To do that in the FA Cup, we have to get past one of the best teams on the planet.

"We are going to enjoy it and try to give a really, really good account of ourselves. We know who we are playing, we know their calibre of player and we need them to have an off day and we be at the top of our game.

"The occasion itself means it is a totally different experience anyway, but we want to make sure we get things out of this season, not just a pat on the back for doing well so far."

Sheffield United have won the FA Cup four times although their last triumph was back in 1924-25. As a League One club, they reached the semi-finals in 2014 when they were beaten 5-3 by Hull City at Wembley.

Team news

Sheffield United defender Anel Ahmedhodzic is awaiting the birth of his first child and may miss the game at Wembley.

Chris Basham has recovered from a back problem and is available.

Tommy Doyle and James McAtee, who are both on loan from Manchester City, are definite absentees because of Football Association rules preventing them playing against their parent club. Doyle scored the winner in the last round against Blackburn Rovers.

Manchester City defender Kyle Walker is pushing for a return to the starting XI against his former club. He started on the bench in the Champions League quarter-final at Bayern Munich on Wednesday.

Nathan Ake was injured in Germany and is a doubt.

Tough end to season

Manchester City have scored 14 times in four FA Cup ties this season - including six against Championship leaders Burnley in the last round.

They are looking to reach their second FA Cup final since Pep Guardiola took charge in 2016.

City face a huge match at home to leaders Arsenal on Wednesday - kick-off 20:00 BST - in what could go a long way to deciding who wins the Premier League.

Guardiola's side also face two games against European champions Real Madrid next month in the semi-finals of the Champions League.

Midfielder Kevin de Bruyne said he was relishing City's "tough" end to the season.

"I'm very happy with the form of the team and we need to keep going - it's a tough end to the season but it's fun," he added.