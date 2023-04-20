Carlo Ancelotti & Jose Mourinho to meet as part of new Uefa football advisory board
Some of football's leading coaches, including Real Madrid's Carlo Ancelotti and Roma's Jose Mourinho, will meet as part of a new Uefa advisory board.
The Uefa football board also includes high-profile former players such as Italy legend Paolo Maldini and ex-Wales forward Gareth Bale.
Its first meeting will be on Monday, 24 April.
The agenda includes the video assistant referee (VAR) system, handball and player behaviour.
Uefa says the board is "designed to give an institutional yet independent voice of experience and expertise on fundamental football-related topics, including the laws of the game, refereeing, match calendar, elite youth development and player well-being".
England manager Gareth Southgate, former England defender Rio Ferdinand and former Liverpool and Everton boss Rafael Benitez are also part of the new body.
European's football governing body said the "members were selected based on their outstanding club or national team football achievements, impeccable international reputation and extensive experience".
"Uefa is delighted to see that the very ones who have shaped the game's history with their talents and philosophy through decades are gathered again around our common goal - to protect the game of football and its essential values," said Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin.
Uefa football board members:
Jose Mourinho, Roma manager
Eric Abidal, former France defender
Carlo Ancelotti, Real Madrid manager
Gareth Bale, former Wales forward
Rafael Benitez, former Liverpool manager
Fabio Capello, former England manager
Petr Cech, former Czech Republic keeper
Rio Ferdinand, former England defender
Luis Figo, former Portugal forward
Robbie Keane, former Republic of Ireland striker
Jurgen Klinsmann, South Korea manager
Ronald Koeman, Netherlands manager
Philipp Lahm, former Germany defender
Henrik Larsson, former Sweden striker
Michael Laudrup, former Denmark attacking midfielder
Paolo Maldini, former Italy defender
Roberto Martinez, Portugal manager
Juan Mata, Galatasaray midfielder
Predrag Mijatovic, former Montenegro forward
Gareth Southgate, England manager
Patrick Vieira, former France midfielder
Rudi Voller, former Germany striker
Javier Zanetti, former Argentina defender
Zinedine Zidane, former Real Madrid manager