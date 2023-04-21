Scottish Premiership team news, stats & selectors

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Team news, statistics and squad selectors for the weekend Scottish Premiership games.

Heart of Midlothian v Ross County (Sat, 12:30)

Josh Ginnelly is training again following a niggle, while fellow Hearts forward Liam Boyce has recovered from a knee injury but is weeks away from playing.

Right-back Michael Smith has been added to the casualty list facing caretaker manager Steven Naismith, who has also lost Robert Snodgrass after the midfielder left the club.

Zander Clark, Craig Gordon, Craig Halkett, Beni Baningime and Gary Mackay-Steven are still out.

Centre-half Alex Iacovitti, midfielder David Cancola and striker Jordy Hiwula are back from injury for Ross County.

But midfielder Jordan Tillson and forwards Eamonn Brophy and Alex Samuel are out along with long-term absentees Gwion Edwards, Ben Paton and Ross Callachan.

Did you know? Hearts and Ross County have drawn 0-0 at Tynecastle in the previous four seasons they have faced each other. The first game this season ended 2-1 to the home side.

Pick your Heart of Midlothian XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

Pick your Ross County XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

Celtic v Motherwell (15:00)

United States centre-half Cameron Carter-Vickers will return to the Celtic line-up after being rested for last weekend's victory over Kilmarnock because it was on an artificial pitch.

Winger Jota is still set to be missing along with midfielder Reo Hatate and winger James Forrest.

Motherwell have injury concerns over midfielders Sean Goss and Dean Cornelius.

Joe Efford, Ross Tierney and Jonathan Obika are back training but short of match fitness, while Jake Carroll, Nathan McGinley and Josh Morris remain out.

Did you know? Celtic have only beaten Motherwell by a single goal in three of the Steelmen's past four trips to Celtic Park - but the other game was a 6-0 thrashing last May.

Pick your Celtic XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

Pick your Motherwell XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

Dundee United v Livingston (15:00)

Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin is still set to be without wingers Glenn Middleton and Peter Pawlett, midfielder Dylan Levitt and defender Liam Smith.

Livingston defender Tom Parkes is close to returning after a long-term knee injury but is unlikely to be in the squad at Tannadice.

Ayo Obileye remains out for the rest of the season.

Did you know? Livingston have beaten Dundee United 1-0 on their past two trips to Tannadice - and have only lost once there since 2017-18.

Pick your Dundee United XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

Pick your Livingston XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

St Johnstone v Hibernian (15:00)

St Johnstone welcome back defender Andrew Considine from suspension, while midfielder Dan Phillips is expected to be fit after going off early against Livingston last weekend.

But Charlie Gilmour, Chris Kane, Nicky Clark and Callum Booth remain sidelined.

Hibs striker Mykola Kukharevych is a doubt with a muscle injury, while the game comes too soon for Rocky Bushiri after the defender's return to training.

Martin Boyle, Kyle Magennis and Aiden McGeady remain out.

Did you know? Hibs have only lost four times at St Johnstone in the past 10 years, claiming seven wins and three draws at McDiarmid Park in that time.

Pick your St Johnstone XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

Pick your Hibernian XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

St Mirren v Kilmarnock (15:00)

St Mirren have no fresh injury concerns, with defender Richard Tait and striker Jonah Ayunga remaining on the sidelines.

Kilmarnock forward Rory McKenzie has completed a two-match suspension, but Fraser Murray misses out through injury while fellow midfielder Liam Polworth is still being troubled slightly with an ankle knock and defender Ben Chrisene's comeback has been delayed by a tight hamstring.

Innes Cameron and Chris Stokes remain out.

Did you know? The last four games between the teams have been drawn - two 0-0s following two 3-3s - after the sides got a win apiece in the first two meetings in Paisley last season.

Pick your St Mirren XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

Pick your Kilmarnock XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

Aberdeen v Rangers (Sun, 16:30)

Ylber Ramadani is set to return from illness for Aberdeen, while Connor Barron is available after a groin problem.

But fellow midfielder Graeme Shinnie starts a four-game suspension after the failure of their appeal against last week's red card against Ross County.

Back-up goalkeeper Jay Gorter is back after missing two games for personal reasons, while Callum Roberts continues building up his fitness after hamstring trouble.

Rangers welcome back Scott Wright, but fellow winger Ryan Kent and centre-half Connor Goldson will not return until next week.

Midfielders Ryan Jack and Alex Lowry, left-back Ridvan Yilmaz and striker Antonio Colak are also not ready for a return, while Kemar Roofe, Tom Lawrence, Steven Davis, Filip Helander and Leon King have longer-term injuries.

Did you know? Aberdeen haven't beaten Rangers in the league since September 2016, with six wins for the visitors in that time. The Dons won a 2018 League Cup tie 1-0.

Pick your Aberdeen XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team