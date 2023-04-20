Joel Piroe has been a key player for Swansea during Russell Martin's two seasons at the helm

Russell Martin says he has to accept Joel Piroe may be sold this summer because the striker is heading into the final year of his contract.

Piroe, 23, has scored 43 goals in 89 games since joining Swansea City from PSV Eindhoven in 2021.

Swansea offered Piroe a new deal earlier this season, but he is yet to recommit to the Championship club.

"I'm sure there will be [clubs looking at him]. Well, I know there is," said Swansea head coach Martin.

"If it was down to me [Piroe's contract] would have been sorted a long time ago, but it's not.

"Our main job is to win as many games as we possibly can. The next big remit is to develop young talent and give them an opportunity to play

"While it's frustrating that you may end up losing players of Joel's ilk, like Flynn Downes last summer, maybe Joel this summer, with a year left on his contract, we have to accept that may be a possibility."

Former Netherlands Under-20s international Piroe joined Swansea for a fee of £1m rising to £2m having made a handful of appearances for PSV's first team.

He was named player of the year by Swansea fans after scoring 24 goals in 2021-22, and has followed that up with 19 goals this season despite struggling for peak form at times.

Piroe is finishing the campaign in style, having scored five times In his last five games.

"In an ideal world you would keep this group of young players together for as long as possible to try and give yourselves the best possible chance of getting to the Premier League together, but if you have to lose one or two players along the way to go again, that's the model," Martin added.

"All I know is Joel is really happy - we have a brilliant relationship with him. His representatives and parents understand how good Joel has been for us and how good we've been for him.

"He was probably similar to me at some point this season, he said he got caught up in other stuff that was frustrating him and worrying about all of the stuff he couldn't control.

"But when he's just focused back on performing and being himself, he's been outstanding.

"I hope we get to work with him for longer and I hope we're both here for longer, but we'll have to wait and see.

"We offered him a contract a while ago, but it's every player's prerogative not to sign that. We're in that situation now and we have to deal with it."

Joel Piroe scored twice in Swansea's midweek win over Preston, taking his tally for the season to 19 goals in 42 games

There is no sign of progress on new deals for Ryan Manning - who seems certain to move on - and Joel Latibeaudiere, both of whom see their current agreements expire this summer.

And there has been no movement regarding Martin's contract, which runs out at the end of 2023-24, despite some discussions over a new deal taking place last autumn.

"We need to do something with certain players, even trying to sign some players and be really proactive," Martin added.

"It's just not quite happening at the moment."

Swansea will look to extend their longest unbeaten run of the season - they have taken 16 points from the last six games - at Norwich City on Saturday.

Martin, who won three promotions as a Norwich player, will be without midfielder Joe Allen, who begins a three-match ban following his red card in the midweek win over Preston.

Swansea are yet to hear from the Football Association about any further punishments following a mass brawl in the closing minutes of the game.

Martin has though spoken to Preston boss Ryan Lowe, who appeared to spark the incident when he shoved Allen.

"I think it was good of him to call us up," Martin said. "We had a really good chat, we wished him all the best for the rest of the season, as he did us, and everyone moves on.

"We'll just let the football authorities deal with it now."