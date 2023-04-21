Last updated on .From the section Rangers

Michael Beale admits Allan McGregor and striker Alfredo Morelos might not be at Ibrox next season

Rangers are close to sealing "one or two" signings that will secure "new faces" at pre-season training, manager Michael Beale has revealed.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Beale also addressed the futures of three out-of-contract players - Allan McGregor, Alfredo Morelos and Ryan Kent.

"Last week everyone that played - barring maybe Alfredo and Allan - will be a Rangers player next season," he said.

Kent did not play against St Mirren.

Burnley, who are heading back to the Premier League after clinching promotion, are the latest club to be linked with the winger, who will also miss Sunday's Scottish Premiership visit to Aberdeen, but is likely to return from injury for the Scottish Cup semi-final against Celtic.

Beale said he knew nothing of such interest and told reporters: "There's no news on Ryan's future and I'm sure, when there is, it will be announced officially."

Asked if he is still confident he can persuade the 26-year-old to extend his five-year stay at Ibrox, the manager replied: "It is not a matter of persuading. It is about having a conversation and making sure we are on the same page."

In addition to veteran goalkeeper McGregor and striker Morelos, Scott Arfield and fellow midfielder Malik Tillman, who is on loan from Bayern Munich, were out-of-contract players who featured in Saturday's 5-2 win over St Mirren.

Scotland international Ryan Jack, fellow midfielder Steven Davis and centre-back Filip Helander, all currently sidelined, are the other first-team squad members whose deals run out this summer and Beale promised again "there will be change" to his squad and "we are getting closer to that".

Confirming he had been in Rome this week watching potential signing targets, he said: "Talks are ongoing. There are one or two things we are close to sealing, so I'm really happy."

Beale suggested that this month's departure of sporting director Ross Wilson to Nottingham Forest had added "about 10% to his workload".

However, he stressed: "I love recruitment. I've been heavily involved. Ross would deal more with the agents and with the negotiations side. I would deal more with the player in terms of does he fit and what I would want from him.

"I have someone else doing the negotiation part and I go on the road and meet the players, as I've always done. But we've got really good infrastructure and really good staff, so Ross leaving is not maybe as big as some would make out."