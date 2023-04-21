Last updated on .From the section Sunderland

Danny Batth joined Sunderland in January 2022

Sunderland centre-back Danny Batth has been ruled out for the end of the season with a knee injury.

The 32-year-old skipper picked up the injury in Tuesday's 1-1 draw with struggling Huddersfield.

The former Wolves and Stoke defender made 42 appearances in all competitions for the Black Cats this campaign.

Tony Mowbray's side, who host West Brom on Sunday, are ninth in the Championship, two points off the top six with three games to go.