Last updated on .From the section Norwich

Onel Hernandez spent the entire 2021-22 season out on loan, first with Middlesbrough, then Birmingham City

Onel Hernandez has signed a new two-year contract with Norwich City.

The 30-year-old Cuba international winger will now be tied to the Championship club until 2025, with the option of a further year.

Hernandez has made 147 appearances, almost half of them off the bench, since arriving at Carrow Road from Eintracht Braunschweig in 2018.

He was loaned out to Middlesbrough and Birmingham City last season, while the Canaries were in the Premier League.

However he has become a regular in the Championship this season, having twice previously featured in Norwich promotion-winning teams, in 2018-19 and again in 2020-21.

Norwich sporting director Stuart Webber said: "Onel has worked hard since he walked through the door and is very much deserving of this new contract. He is a great character, as well as an experienced and talented player.

"As we set about shaping the squad for next season, where we anticipate a number of changes, it was decided by all that Onel has a big part to play."

Hernandez said: "The last five years have been the greatest I've had in football.

"The city, the people, the fans, the club, the teammates I've had."