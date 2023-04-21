Tony Vance (right) and assistant Colin Fallaize have been in charge of Guernsey FC since the club's foundation in 2011

Guernsey FC manager Tony Vance said his side have been "woeful" as they ended the season with a 6-0 loss at relegated Bedfont Sports.

Guernsey's hosts knew they had to win to have a chance of staying up and Nathan Hogan's double inside 20 minutes gave them an excellent start.

Jake Beck-Nardoni got as third shortly before half-time before Bedfont scored three times in the final three minutes.

Kofi Anoyke-Boadi found the net twice before Sam Evans got the sixth.

But it was not enough for Bedfont who finish second-from-bottom and go down automatically having ended one point off a relegation play-off place.

Guernsey end the season with three successive losses to finish 15th in Isthmian League South Central having been beaten by champions Basingstoke Town last week and play-off contenders Hanworth Villa on Tuesday.

"The last two games in midweek and today were woeful and I'm glad that we'd done all the hard work beforehand because if we'd needed to get results, that wasn't the way to do it," Vance told BBC Radio Guernsey.

"We got what we deserved to be honest, it wasn't a good day.

"After about five or 10 minutes we should have been one or two up, we got them open and should have finished two relatively simple chances and didn't, and before we know it we're 2-0 down and deserved to be.

"They were really poor goals and then we were all over the place.

"The shape I set us out with today was wrong, and perhaps in hindsight I wasn't very happy with myself, but it was a very off day, there's no doubt about that."