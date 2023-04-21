Last updated on .From the section Celtic

Carter-Vickers has been a commanding presence at the heart of the Celtic defence this season

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou has dismissed suggestions Cameron Carter-Vickers may need surgery on an ongoing knee injury that would end his season.

The defender, 25, missed last weekend's game on Kilmarnock's artificial pitch but will face Motherwell on Saturday.

"Cameron's trained all week and will play tomorrow. The only reason he didn't play last week was because of the surface," said Postecoglou.

"I can't predict the future. If he gets through tomorrow he'll play next week."

Celtic are poised to retain the Scottish Premiership as they sit 12 points clear at the top of the table. They face Rangers in the semi-finals of the Scottish Cup on 30 April.

If they beat Rangers next weekend they would face either League One Falkirk or Championship side Inverness Caledonian Thistle in the final - with the chance to claim the treble, assuming they complete their league title defence.

Carter-Vickers has been outstanding at the heart of Postecoglou's defence after completing a permanent move from Tottenham Hotspur last summer following a successful loan spell that saw Celtic regain the title and lift the League Cup.

While the United States centre-half will return against Motherwell, Reo Hatate, Liel Abada and James Forrest remain absent for the league leaders.

Meanwhile Postecoglou says closing in on Jock Stein's club-record winning streak "is not a focus for us".

His side have won 17 successive games in all competitions, equalling the run under Brendan Rodgers in the 2016-17 campaign.

The club's record stands at 23 wins, achieved by Stein's legendary 'Lisbon Lions' side.

"The reality is all of that becomes irrelevant if we don't win tomorrow. You can look beyond tomorrow if we do this, that and the other, but unless we win tomorrow all those things dissipate," said Postecoglou.

"Our main motivation is that we want to play well tomorrow. Can we play well and win in front of our supporters, score some goals and get closer to our overall target of winning the title again?"