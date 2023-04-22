Jersey Bulls end season with 6-0 Redhill victory
Jersey Bulls ended their season in style with a 6-0 win over Redhill to ensure third place in Combined Counties Premier Division South.
Francis Lekimamati's fifth-minute goal set the tone for a dominant Bulls who were 3-0 up at half time thanks to two goals from top scorner Lorne Bickley.
Luke Campbell converted a 63rd-minute penalty before Bickley got his hat-trick three minutes later.
James Queree scored a second penalty with 15 minutes left to seal victory.