Last updated on .From the section Football

Jersey Bulls finished third in the Combined Counties League Premier Division South last season

Jersey Bulls will enter next season's FA Cup, FA Vase and FA Youth Cup.

The islanders reached the FA Cup third qualifying round in the 2021-22 season but pulled out last season due to the cost and their league ambitions.

The first preliminary round of the competition is due to be played on 5 August with the draw on 7 July.

The Bulls will enter the FA Vase in the second round proper after reaching the last 16 where they lost 1-0 to eventual runners-up Newport Pagnell Town.

Their FA Vase campaign is likely to begin in November and they would need to win six ties to reach Wembley - the same number they won last season after starting in the first qualifying round.

The FA Youth Cup begins on 14 August with Jersey Bulls' Under 18s hoping to improve on reaching the first qualifying round last season.