Seren Warkins scored in Cardiff City's 2-0 over Cardiff Met in the 2022 final

FAW Women's Cup Final: Cardiff City v Briton Ferry Llansawel Venue: Penydarren Park, Merthyr Tydfil Date : Sunday, 23 April Kick-off: 12:45 GMT

Cardiff City's Seren Watkins wants to follow in the footsteps of Sophie Ingle and Jess Fishlock and play professionally.

Cardiff aim to seal a domestic double when they face Briton Ferry Llansawel in Sunday's FAW Women's Cup final.

The 19-year-old Watkins has ambitions to turn professional and emulate Welsh internationals such as Ingle, Fishlock and Rachel Rowe.

"They're real good role models to have," she said.

"It gives us so much drive and motivation.

"A lot of the older girls at Cardiff have played with Sophie Ingle and Rachel Rowe, so you feel like you're on the right track."

Watkins, a Wales Under-19 international, is in her second season with Cardiff, having joined from Pontypridd.

"My ambitions are massive to be honest," Watkins told BBC Sport Wales.

"Similar to a lot of the girls in Cardiff's team, our goals are to hopefully one day sign a professional contract, whether that be in Wales or England.

"It's limited in Wales with opportunities, so we have to put ourselves out there now and these next few years are going to be massive for me to try and get to my goal."

'Lot more belief'

Cardiff secured the Genero Adran Premier title with an unbeaten record, and will be aiming to add the FAW Women's Cup in Sunday's match against Briton Ferry Llansawel at Merthyr.

"We've had a really good season in the league and in this cup run so we're hoping to get the double this season," Watkins added.

"This season we've all had a lot more belief in each other and ourselves.

"We've got a lot of confidence going into matches because we know we are good enough to win the games.

"I think it's just backing one another and really believing in ourselves."

Watkins is part of Cardiff City's Community Foundation and works alongside local schools.

She says there are now better relations between the men's and women's set-up at Cardiff.

"It's got a lot better," Watkins added. "It's building and building and we're included a lot more with the men's stuff.

"It's a lot more inclusive and we're really building our relationship through the club."

Cardiff will be looking to retain the cup when they play Cymru South champions Briton Ferry, who were beaten 1-0 in last weekend's Genero Adran promotion play-off final against Wrexham.

Uefa referee Cheryl Foster will referee as part of an all-female team of officials.