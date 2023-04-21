Last updated on .From the section Irish

Ronan Boyce rises highest to score for Derry against Cork on Friday night

Derry City ended their three-game winless run with a 3-1 win over Cork City at Turner Cross.

Ronan Boyce and Michael Duffy scored either side of half time before Colm Whelan notched a third for the Candystripes.

Tunde Awolabi responded for the home side in injury time.

Derry remain second, sitting five points behind league leaders Bohemians and a point in front of champions Shamrock Rovers.

The Leesiders started the stronger with Matt Healy testing Brian Maher from range. A Barry Coffey attempt was also repelled by the City shot stopper with Cork piling on the pressure.

However, in the 38th minute it was the Foylesiders who seized control when Ronan Boyce rose at the near post to head home Michael Duffy's corner.

In the second period it was the returning Duffy who doubled Derry's advantage. Barry Coffey then had a header finely tipped over by Maher with Cork threatening a response.

In injury time Owalabi netted a consolation goal but it was Derry who emerged with a much-needed three points to earn their first win in four games.