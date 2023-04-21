Last updated on .From the section Irish

Stephen Fallon's brilliant striker hits the top corner of the Larne net

Stephen Fallon's brilliant equaliser earned Linfield a 1-1 draw against a Larne side crowned Premiership champions at Inver Park.

It was special night with two special goals and Andy Ryan sent the home fans into raptures by curling into the top corner to give Larne a first-half lead.

Fallon levelled on 69 minutes with a bending 15-yard strike which also nestled in the top corner.

The Blues are six points clear in second as they chase a European place.

A win would have sealed second place and European qualification for Linfield and that will be confirmed if Glentoran fail to beat Coleraine on Saturday.

But it was Larne's night - the title was clinched last week at Seaview but they were at home in front of a packed Inver Park with the presentation of the Gibson Cup after the game.

Watch: Tomas Cosgrove and Jeff Hughes lift the Gibson Cup

Fuad Sule, Micheal Glynn, Lee Bonis and Ryan sent early efforts off-target as the hosts made a bright start.

Bonis saw a shot saved by Chris Johns before the Blues threatened with Joel Cooper arrowing across goal and just wide.

The opener came on 39 minutes and it was a memorable goal as Ryan moved in from the right before curling the ball over Johns and into the net from 25 yards.

Cooper squandered a good chance to level before the break when the winger drilled a low shot straight at keeper Rohan Ferguson.

Bonis came so close to giving Larne the perfect start to the second half as the striker's header from a Glynn free-kick crashed against the crossbar.

Fallon equalised on 57 minutes with the midfielder moving through unchallenged before unleashing an unstoppable long-range shot beyond Ferguson.

Larne almost regained the lead when Kyle McClean cleared off the line from a Millar header.

At the other end Sam Roscoe headed wide from a Niall Quinn corner while former Larne captain Jeff Hughes, who retired earlier this year because of injury, came on for the hosts in the dying seconds in an emotional final appearance for his hometown club.