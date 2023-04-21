Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Mark Allen won the Welsh Cup with Bangor City in 1998

Relegated Cymru Premier side Airbus UK Broughton have appointed Mark Allen as their new manager.

The ex-Watford youngster, who played for Bangor City and Cefn Druids as well as Airbus, is promoted to the position following the departure of Jamie Reed.

Reed departed the club by "mutual consent" earlier this month with the club without a league win all season and relegated to the Cymru North.

He had succeeded Steve O'Shaughnessy last October.