French Ligue 1
AngersAngers1PSGParis Saint Germain2

Angers 1-2 Paris St-Germain: Kylian Mbappe scores twice as PSG close in on title

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring against Angers
Kylian Mbappe has scored 22 league goals this season

Kylian Mbappe scored twice as Paris St-Germain beat bottom side Angers to move a step closer to a record 11th Ligue 1 title.

France international Mbappe slotted in an early opener after initially missing his volley.

He then doubled the lead midway through the first half when he was superbly put through by Lionel Messi and produced a clinical finish.

Sada Thioub scored a late consolation for the hosts.

The victory means PSG move onto 75 points and lead Marseille - who play Lyon on Sunday - by 11 points with six games remaining.

Line-ups

Angers

Formation 5-3-2

  • 1Bernardoni
  • 25Bamba
  • 94Valery
  • 22Hountondji
  • 29CamaraSubstituted forThioubat 69'minutes
  • 17Kalumba
  • 10Abdelli
  • 2Mendy
  • 23Hunou
  • 7NianeSubstituted forSimaat 69'minutes
  • 24BahoyaSubstituted forTaibiat 88'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Blazic
  • 14Belkhdim
  • 19Sima
  • 26Taibi
  • 30Fofana
  • 33N'Diaye
  • 37Raolisoa
  • 70Gaya
  • 92Thioub

PSG

Formation 3-5-2

  • 99G Donnarumma
  • 5Marquinhos
  • 4Ramos
  • 15Danilo
  • 2Hakimi
  • 28SolerSubstituted forVerrattiat 62'minutes
  • 8Ruiz
  • 17VitinhaSubstituted forZaïre-Emeryat 88'minutes
  • 14BernatSubstituted forBitshiabuat 89'minutes
  • 30Messi
  • 7Mbappé

Substitutes

  • 6Verratti
  • 16Rico
  • 31Bitshiabu
  • 33Zaïre-Emery
  • 34Nhaga
  • 35Gharbi
  • 37Housni
  • 44Ekitike
  • 90Letellier
Referee:
Eric Wattellier

Match Stats

Home TeamAngersAway TeamPSG
Possession
Home34%
Away66%
Shots
Home16
Away10
Shots on Target
Home4
Away4
Corners
Home5
Away8
Fouls
Home6
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Angers 1, Paris Saint Germain 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Angers 1, Paris Saint Germain 2.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Yan Valery.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. El Chadaille Bitshiabu replaces Juan Bernat.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Warren Zaïre-Emery replaces Vitinha.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Angers. Waniss Taibi replaces Jean-Mattéo Bahoya.

  7. Goal!

    Goal! Angers 1, Paris Saint Germain 2. Sada Thioub (Angers) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Abdallah Sima with a headed pass.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Juan Bernat.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Vitinha.

  10. Post update

    Fabián Ruiz (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Batista Mendy (Angers).

  12. Post update

    Sergio Ramos (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Adrien Hunou (Angers).

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Abdallah Sima (Angers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Justin-Noel Kalumba.

  15. Post update

    Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Adrien Hunou (Angers).

  17. Post update

    Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Paul Bernardoni.

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Fabián Ruiz.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Himad Abdelli (Angers) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Angers. Conceded by Achraf Hakimi.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Friday 21st April 2023

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG32243575314475
2Marseille31197557302764
3Lens31189451252663
4Monaco31187666432361
5Lille31167856391755
6Rennes311651051331853
7Lyon31148949341550
8Reims31111464032847
9Nice31111283829945
10Lorient31129104343045
11Clermont31127123342-943
12Toulouse31115154754-738
13Montpellier31114164752-537
14Auxerre3188152952-2332
15Nantes31613123344-1131
16Brest31710143548-1331
17Strasbourg31611144153-1229
18Troyes3149183967-2821
19Ajaccio3163222258-3621
20Angers3235242568-4314
View full French Ligue 1 table

