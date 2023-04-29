Close menu
League One
DerbyDerby County15:00PortsmouthPortsmouth
Venue: Pride Park Stadium

Derby County v Portsmouth

Last updated on .From the section League One

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Plymouth44298778463295
2Ipswich442713493336094
3Sheff Wed442612677374090
4Barnsley442671176413585
5Bolton4421121157342375
6Derby4421121166442275
7Peterborough442341773541973
8Portsmouth4417171058471168
9Wycombe442081657461168
10Lincoln City441320114444059
11Charlton441513166562358
12Fleetwood441415155147457
13Shrewsbury43168195056-656
14Exeter441411196160153
15Bristol Rovers431410195568-1352
16Burton431410195678-2252
17Cheltenham441311204059-1950
18Port Vale441310214565-2049
19Oxford Utd441014204554-944
20MK Dons441110234062-2243
21Morecambe44914214273-3141
22Accrington441011233774-3741
23Cambridge43117253766-2940
24Forest Green4469293184-5327
View full League One table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC