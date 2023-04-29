Close menu
The FA Women's Super League
Leicester City WomenLeicester City Women0Liverpool WomenLiverpool Women0

Leicester City Women v Liverpool Women

Women's Football

Line-ups

Leicester City Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 33Leitzig
  • 4Bott
  • 15Howard
  • 22Plumptre
  • 2Nevin
  • 30Mace
  • 14Green
  • 21Cain
  • 19Siemsen
  • 16Jones
  • 10Whelan

Substitutes

  • 1Lambourne
  • 8Pike
  • 20Goodwin
  • 23Purfield
  • 28Levell
  • 32Baker
  • 34Smith
  • 40Robinson
  • 41Reavill

Liverpool Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Laws
  • 2Koivisto
  • 3Robe
  • 6Matthews
  • 12Hinds
  • 18Holland
  • 8Nagano
  • 19van de Sanden
  • 7Kearns
  • 24Stengel
  • 29Dowie

Substitutes

  • 4Roberts
  • 15Lundgaard
  • 17Humphrey
  • 21Cumings
  • 22Kirby
  • 23Bonner
  • 35Taylor
Referee:
Emily Heaslip

Match Stats

Home TeamLeicester City WomenAway TeamLiverpool Women
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home2
Away1
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home2
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Natasha Dowie (Liverpool Women) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Taylor Hinds.

  2. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ruby Mace (Leicester City Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Josie Green.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Jasmine Matthews (Liverpool Women).

  4. Post update

    Hannah Cain (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Liverpool Women. Conceded by Ruby Mace.

  6. Post update

    Taylor Hinds (Liverpool Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Josie Green (Leicester City Women).

  8. Post update

    Katie Stengel (Liverpool Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Catherine Bott (Leicester City Women).

  10. Post update

    Foul by Missy Bo Kearns (Liverpool Women).

  11. Post update

    Ruby Mace (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Hannah Cain (Leicester City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Courtney Nevin with a cross.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Leicester City Women. Conceded by Leighanne Robe.

  14. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  15. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd Women19152250113947
2Man City Women18132341182341
3Chelsea Women16131242142840
4Arsenal Women17122340112938
5Aston Villa Women199373734330
6Everton Women188372421327
7Liverpool Women185581828-1020
8West Ham Women1852111936-1717
9Tottenham Women1841132339-1613
10Brighton Women1733112254-3212
11Reading Women1832132141-2011
12Leicester City Women183213939-3011
