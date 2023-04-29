Leicester City Women v Liverpool Women

Attempt missed. Natasha Dowie (Liverpool Women) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Taylor Hinds.
Line-ups
Leicester City Women
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 33Leitzig
- 4Bott
- 15Howard
- 22Plumptre
- 2Nevin
- 30Mace
- 14Green
- 21Cain
- 19Siemsen
- 16Jones
- 10Whelan
Substitutes
- 1Lambourne
- 8Pike
- 20Goodwin
- 23Purfield
- 28Levell
- 32Baker
- 34Smith
- 40Robinson
- 41Reavill
Liverpool Women
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Laws
- 2Koivisto
- 3Robe
- 6Matthews
- 12Hinds
- 18Holland
- 8Nagano
- 19van de Sanden
- 7Kearns
- 24Stengel
- 29Dowie
Substitutes
- 4Roberts
- 15Lundgaard
- 17Humphrey
- 21Cumings
- 22Kirby
- 23Bonner
- 35Taylor
- Referee:
- Emily Heaslip
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away2
Live Text
Attempt missed. Ruby Mace (Leicester City Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Josie Green.
Foul by Jasmine Matthews (Liverpool Women).
Hannah Cain (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Liverpool Women. Conceded by Ruby Mace.
Taylor Hinds (Liverpool Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Josie Green (Leicester City Women).
Katie Stengel (Liverpool Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Catherine Bott (Leicester City Women).
Foul by Missy Bo Kearns (Liverpool Women).
Ruby Mace (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Hannah Cain (Leicester City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Courtney Nevin with a cross.
Corner, Leicester City Women. Conceded by Leighanne Robe.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.