Close menu
The FA Women's Super League
Tottenham WomenTottenham Hotspur Women17:15Brighton WomenBrighton & Hove Albion Women
Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd Women19152250113947
2Man City Women18132341182341
3Chelsea Women16131242142840
4Arsenal Women17122340112938
5Aston Villa Women199373734330
6Everton Women188372421327
7Liverpool Women185581828-1020
8West Ham Women1852111936-1717
9Tottenham Women1841132339-1613
10Brighton Women1733112254-3212
11Reading Women1832132141-2011
12Leicester City Women183213939-3011
View full The FA Women's Super League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport