Tottenham WomenTottenham Hotspur Women17:15Brighton WomenBrighton & Hove Albion Women
Last updated on .From the section Women's Football
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Man Utd Women
|19
|15
|2
|2
|50
|11
|39
|47
|2
|Man City Women
|18
|13
|2
|3
|41
|18
|23
|41
|3
|Chelsea Women
|16
|13
|1
|2
|42
|14
|28
|40
|4
|Arsenal Women
|17
|12
|2
|3
|40
|11
|29
|38
|5
|Aston Villa Women
|19
|9
|3
|7
|37
|34
|3
|30
|6
|Everton Women
|18
|8
|3
|7
|24
|21
|3
|27
|7
|Liverpool Women
|18
|5
|5
|8
|18
|28
|-10
|20
|8
|West Ham Women
|18
|5
|2
|11
|19
|36
|-17
|17
|9
|Tottenham Women
|18
|4
|1
|13
|23
|39
|-16
|13
|10
|Brighton Women
|17
|3
|3
|11
|22
|54
|-32
|12
|11
|Reading Women
|18
|3
|2
|13
|21
|41
|-20
|11
|12
|Leicester City Women
|18
|3
|2
|13
|9
|39
|-30
|11
