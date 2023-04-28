Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Nottingham Forest defender Moussa Niakhate has started seven successive games but came off injured in the 14th minute on Wednesday night

TEAM NEWS

Brentford defender Kristoffer Ajer returned from a calf injury to play for the club's under-21 side on Thursday.

Christian Norgaard remains sidelined with an Achilles problem.

Nottingham Forest will assess Taiwo Awoniyi and Moussa Niakhate, who were substituted because of respective shoulder and hamstring injuries against Brighton in midweek.

Neco Williams is out for the season after suffering a fractured jaw during that game.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

I am pretty confident about this one because Brentford seem to have got over their little blip in form.

I didn't see Nottingham Forest's midweek win over Brighton coming but that was at the City Ground, where they have picked up 24 of their 30 points this season.

Steve Cooper's side put up a fight in their last away game, at Anfield, but their record on the road is awful.

Prediction: 2-0

After playing Brentford, Nottingham Forest will still need to visit Chelsea and Crystal Palace

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

The reverse fixture last November ended 2-2 in the first top-flight meeting between these sides.

Nottingham Forest have only won three of their 16 away league matches against Brentford, although two of those came in their past four visits.

Brentford

Brentford's only two league defeats at home this season came against Arsenal in September and Newcastle United on 8 April.

They have scored in 10 successive home league matches since a goalless draw versus Chelsea in October.

The Bees have already eclipsed last season's final tally of 46 points with five games still to play.

Thomas Frank's Brentford defeated Steve Cooper's Swansea City in a Championship play-off semi-final in 2020 and the final in 2021.

Ivan Toney needs one goal to become only the second Brentford player to score 20 in a top-flight season. David McCulloch achieved the feat three times in the 1930s.

Toney has alternated between scoring a goal and not scoring across his last 13 league appearances; he failed to score in his most recent outing.

Ben Mee is one short of 250 Premier League appearances.

Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest ended an 11-game winless league run by beating Brighton in midweek. They have only once won consecutive league matches this season, against Southampton and Leicester in January.

Forest have the worst away record in the Premier League this season, with one win, six points and seven goals from 16 games.

They have suffered six consecutive top-flight away defeats for the first time since October to December 1979 under Brian Clough and last had a longer such streak in 1961-62, when beaten nine times.

Their solitary point in nine Premier League away fixtures this season against teams currently in the top half of the table came from a 0-0 draw with Brighton in October.

Morgan Gibbs-White can become the first Forest player to score in three consecutive Premier League appearances since Dougie Freedman in March 1999.

Danilo celebrates his 22nd birthday on the day of this game.

My Brentford line-up Predict Brentford's starting XI for their next fixture - remember you can change the formation!



















Select formation Confirm team

My Nottingham Forest line-up Predict Nottingham Forest's starting line-up for their next fixture - remember you can change the formation!



















Select formation Confirm team