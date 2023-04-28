Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Evan Ferguson, 18, was hurt during Brighton's win at Chelsea two weeks ago

TEAM NEWS

Brighton forward Evan Ferguson is still doubtful after missing their past two games with an ankle issue.

Defender Joel Veltman, who has been nursing a muscle problem, could return to the starting line-up but Adam Lallana, Jakub Moder, Jeremy Sarmiento and Tariq Lamptey remain sidelined.

Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui has reported no new fitness concerns.

Sasa Kalajdzic and Chinquinho are long-term absentees, while Boubacar Traore lacks match fitness.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

I fear for Brighton a little bit, and whether fatigue could start kicking in during their run-in, but it would be a shame if they blew up now after the season they have had, and I don't think it will.

Wolves are all but safe after winning three of their past four games so it is almost job done for their manager Julen Lopetegui.

They will make it difficult for Brighton too but I still think the Seagulls are an excellent team and we will see a response from them after a difficult week.

Prediction: 2-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Brighton's 3-2 victory at Molineux in November means they are vying to complete their first top-flight double against Wolves since 1981-82.

Wolves won 1-0 at the Amex Stadium last season but have never won back-to-back league games away to Brighton.

Brighton & Hove Albion

This will be the Seagulls' first home match since drawing 3-3 with Brentford on 1 April. They have since played four Premier League away fixtures and an FA Cup semi-final at Wembley.

Albion are vying for a club record 15th top-flight win of the season. It would give them 52 points, equalling their best tally in the highest division.

The Sussex club are winless in all nine of their Premier League home games in the month of April (D7, L2), drawing each of the past five.

Brighton have lost two of their three most recent league matches, as many defeats as in their previous 13 games.

Facundo Buonanotte, 18, who scored in Wednesday's defeat by Nottingham Forest, can become the youngest player to score in each of his first two Premier League starts, breaking the record set by Ritchie Humphreys for Sheffield Wednesday in 1996.

Kaoru Mitoma has netted in six of Brighton's past nine home matches in all competitions.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolves have won three of their past four Premier League games, as many victories as they recorded in their previous 10 attempts (D2, L5).

Their only two victories in 16 away league fixtures this season were both by a 2-1 scoreline against Everton and Southampton (D5, L9).

This will be Julen Lopetegui's 200th top-flight match as a manager, encompassing spells in Portugal, Spain and England.

Ruben Neves has scored all eight of his Premier League penalties - the only players with perfect records to have converted more are Yaya Toure (11 of 11) and Dimitar Berbatov (nine of nine).

