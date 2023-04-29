Close menu
Scottish Championship
AyrAyr United15:00Raith RoversRaith Rovers
Venue: Somerset Park

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee351612761372460
2Queen's Park341771059451458
3Inverness CT351510105145655
4Partick Thistle341581161431853
5Ayr3414101058421652
6Morton34131294941851
7Raith Rovers34119144446-242
8Arbroath34615132945-1633
9Cove Rangers35710183773-3631
10Hamilton3579193163-3230
