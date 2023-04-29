Close menu
Scottish League One
Kelty HeartsKelty Hearts15:00PeterheadPeterhead
Venue: New Central Park

Kelty Hearts v Peterhead

Last updated on .From the section Football

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline342112159203975
2Falkirk351810767382964
3Airdrieonians34169977473057
4Alloa34166125245754
5FC Edinburgh35156145951851
6Montrose34139124949048
7Queen of Sth34146145257-548
8Kelty Hearts34910153649-1337
9Clyde3449213265-3321
10Peterhead3437241779-6216
View full Scottish League One table

Top Stories