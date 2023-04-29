Montrose v Alloa Athletic

MontroseMontrose15:00AlloaAlloa Athletic
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Dunfermline
|34
|21
|12
|1
|59
|20
|39
|75
|2
|Falkirk
|35
|18
|10
|7
|67
|38
|29
|64
|3
|Airdrieonians
|34
|16
|9
|9
|77
|47
|30
|57
|4
|Alloa
|34
|16
|6
|12
|52
|45
|7
|54
|5
|FC Edinburgh
|35
|15
|6
|14
|59
|51
|8
|51
|6
|Montrose
|34
|13
|9
|12
|49
|49
|0
|48
|7
|Queen of Sth
|34
|14
|6
|14
|52
|57
|-5
|48
|8
|Kelty Hearts
|34
|9
|10
|15
|36
|49
|-13
|37
|9
|Clyde
|34
|4
|9
|21
|32
|65
|-33
|21
|10
|Peterhead
|34
|3
|7
|24
|17
|79
|-62
|16