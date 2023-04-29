Elgin City v Dumbarton

ElginElgin City15:00DumbartonDumbarton
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Stirling
|34
|20
|10
|4
|65
|34
|31
|70
|2
|Dumbarton
|34
|18
|7
|9
|48
|37
|11
|61
|3
|Annan Athletic
|34
|14
|8
|12
|60
|49
|11
|50
|4
|East Fife
|34
|13
|8
|13
|52
|48
|4
|47
|5
|Forfar
|34
|12
|9
|13
|35
|41
|-6
|45
|6
|Stenhousemuir
|34
|11
|11
|12
|49
|52
|-3
|44
|7
|Stranraer
|34
|11
|8
|15
|40
|56
|-16
|41
|8
|Bonnyrigg Rose
|34
|10
|8
|16
|33
|47
|-14
|38
|9
|Elgin
|34
|10
|7
|17
|43
|59
|-16
|37
|10
|Albion
|34
|10
|6
|18
|44
|46
|-2
|36