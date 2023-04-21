Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Former Celtic striker Chris Sutton describes the first six months of VAR as "disastrous" and worries poor calls could have a major ramifications for sides chasing trophies, European places and those involved in relegation battles. (Daily Record) external-link

Celtic defender Greg Taylor says he is now free from injury and ready to finish the season strongly after missing the Scotland camp last month. (Scotsman) external-link

Alan Forrest insists there is no divide in the Hearts dressing room as the winger responded to a suggestion by departing team-mate Robert Snodgrass that there were issues within the squad. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Former Ibrox skipper Barry Ferguson reckons Jack Butland could be the perfect replacement for Allan McGregor if the veteran Rangers goalkeeper retires at the end of the season. (Go Radio via Football Scotland external-link )

Mark Birighitti admits it was a kick in the teeth when Dundee United tried to bring in a new goalkeeper but the experienced Australian shot-stopper has used it as a motivation under new boss Jim Goodwin. (Daily Record) external-link

Experienced winger Jonny Hayes has revealed the negotiations over his new Aberdeen extension took just two minutes. (Daily Record) external-link

Football is in "dangerous territory" if clubs and their players are being punished for having the "temerity" to appeal against red cards, says former Aberdeen striker Joe Harper. (Press & Journal) external-link

Former Celtic hero Henrik Larsson has been called onto a Uefa panel of experts to debate the future of VAR in Europe. (Scottish Sun) external-link