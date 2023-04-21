Close menu

Cymru Premier round-up

Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Cardiff Met v The New Saints

JD Cymru Premier

Saturday, 22 April

Championship Conference

Cardiff Met v Bala Town; 12:45 BST

Penybont v Newtown; 12:45 BST

TNS v Connah's Quay Nomads; 12:45 BST

Play-Off Conference

Aberystwyth Town v Caernarfon Town; 12:45 BST

Airbus UK Broughton v Haverfordwest County; 12:45 BST

Pontypridd United v Flint Town United; 12:45 BST

