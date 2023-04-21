Cymru Premier round-up
JD Cymru Premier
Saturday, 22 April
Championship Conference
Cardiff Met v Bala Town; 12:45 BST
Penybont v Newtown; 12:45 BST
TNS v Connah's Quay Nomads; 12:45 BST
Play-Off Conference
Aberystwyth Town v Caernarfon Town; 12:45 BST
Airbus UK Broughton v Haverfordwest County; 12:45 BST
Pontypridd United v Flint Town United; 12:45 BST
