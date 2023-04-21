Last updated on .From the section Irish

Leroy Millar has helped Larne to a first ever Irish League success

Larne midfielder Leroy Millar has been named Footballer of the Year at the Northern Ireland Football Awards.

The 27-year-old played a pivotal role in securing the club's first ever Irish League title success since moving from Ballymena United last summer.

Cliftonville teenager Sean Moore was chosen as the Young Player of the Year and Larne manager Tiernan Lynch scooped the Manager of the Year prize.

Glentoran's Joely Andrews was selected as the Women's Player of the Year.

The team of the year features players from seven Irish Premiership clubs.

League winners Rohan Ferguson, Cian Bolger and Millar are joined by Linfield full-backs Daniel Finlayson and Matthew Clarke, plus Glentoran pair Aidan Wilson and Conor McMenamin, in the starting line-up.

There are also places for Cliftonville's exciting young talent Moore, free-scoring Crusaders midfielder Philip Lowry, Coleraine's leading marksman Matthew Shevlin and Glenavon forward Matthew Fitzpatrick in the Premiership selection.