Last updated on .From the section Irish

Ethan McGee rises to head home for Dungannon in the first half

Portadown have been relegated from the Irish Premiership after going down 3-2 to Dungannon Swifts in a dramatic basement battle at Stangmore Park.

The Ports twice came from behind to equalise but Michael O'Connor's goal ensured that his side would avoid the automatic drop from the top flight.

The Swifts look set to contest the relegation/promotion play-off after Newry City drew 2-2 with Ballymena.

Glentoran beat Coleraine 3-0 to retain hope of finishing second in the table.

Linfield occupy the runner-up position but the Glens trail their Belfast 'Big Two' rivals by three points going into next Saturday's final round of fixtures and boast a superior goal difference.

Linfield are away to Cliftonville next weekend, with Glentoran away to Crusaders as both sides chase the second place which would guarantee European football and avoid the end-of-season play-offs.

Terry Devlin gave Rodney McAree's side a second-minute lead and Niall McGinn then netted twice as the hosts ran out comfortable victors at the Oval.

The game was marred by an injury to Coleraine defender Adam Mullan, who received treatment on the pitch for 10 minutes in the second half before being stretchered off.

In the day's other 'top six' encounter, Cliftonville's Rory Hale and Paul Heatley of Crusaders both scored twice as Declan O'Hara's first game in temporary charge of the Reds ended with a point at Solitude.

In the bottom half of the table, Newry City surely ensured the preservation of their Premiership safety with that draw at home to Irish Cup finalists Ballymena United.

Darren Mullen's team sit three points above 11th-placed Dungannon but crucially enjoy a far superior goal difference to Dean Shiels' charges.

Seventh-placed Glenavon were 3-1 winners at Carrick Rangers.

More to follow.