Constantine Hatzidakis returns to officiating after Andrew Robertson incident
Last updated on .From the section Football
Assistant referee Constantine Hatzidakis returned to officiating for the first time since the incident with Liverpool defender Andrew Robertson.
Hatzidakis was the assistant referee in the 1-1 draw between Preston and Blackburn at Deepdale on Saturday.
The official was stood down pending an investigation, but cleared of any wrongdoing by the Football Association.
He will also be the assistant VAR when Leeds United host Leicester City in a key relegation game on Tuesday.
Robertson approached the official at the end of the first half of Liverpool's 2-2 draw against Arsenal on 9 April and television footage appeared to suggest Hatzidakis' elbow made contact with the Scotland captain's chin.
Hatzidakis said he had apologised to Robertson on a Zoom call and the FA decided to take no further action.
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - follow your team and sign up for notifications in the BBC Sport app to make sure you never miss a moment